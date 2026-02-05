DC Man Arrested After Crashing Into Three Vehicles on I-495 Attempting To Flee a Traffic Stop

February 5, 2026

(LANDOVER, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Washington, D.C. man after he fled a traffic stop and crashed into multiple vehicles on the Capital Beltway.

The accused is identified as Jeremiah David Fairfax, 23, of Washington, D.C. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, Fairfax is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, unlawful wearing, carrying of a loaded handgun, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence and other firearm and traffic-related charges. Fairfax is currently at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bond. Additional drug-related charges are pending.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on February 3, 2026, a Maryland State Trooper from the College Park Barrack attempted a traffic stop on a dark gray Honda Insight on I-495 at Glenarden Parkway in Landover, Maryland. Police observed the driver of the Honda, later identified as Fairfax, driving recklessly on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway and attempted a traffic stop. As the Honda Insight and trooper vehicle were pulling onto the shoulder, the Honda Insight sped off into the travel lanes, crashed into three vehicles, and Fairfax exited his vehicle to flee the scene on foot. The trooper arrested Fairfax on scene. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the initial crash.

The preliminary investigation reveals the Honda Insight vehicle Fairfax was operating was reported stolen to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police conducted an authorized search of the vehicle and recovered a loaded 10mm Glock with a high-capacity magazine, along with suspected cocaine, suspected cyclobenzaprine, a scale, and other suspected illegal drugs.

The Maryland State Police College Park and Forestville Barracks are leading the active and ongoing investigation with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]