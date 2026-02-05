Governor Newsom announces the commitment of over 160 lenders to extend mortgage relief for LA fire survivors

The commitment provides additional forbearance of up to 90 days to impacted customers, subject to approval by investors such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and consistent with the terms of the Governor’s January 2025 agreement with banks. This includes offering payment options that do not include lump-sum (balloon) payments, waiving any mortgage-related late fees that accrue during the forbearance period, and not reporting late payments on forbearance amounts to credit reporting agencies.

Vital mortgage relief for survivors

Over the past year, Governor Newsom has continued to engage with lenders on additional support for survivors nearing the end of their forbearance period. Lenders have stepped up to collaborate on solutions to provide those experiencing hardship additional flexibility as they continue down their road to recovery.

Building on the Governor’s announcement in January 2025 of commitments from 5 major lenders and over 420 other financial institutions to offer forbearance for impacted customers, the Governor signed into law AB 238 (Harabedian), which extended forbearance for up to a maximum of 12 months from the date of request for borrowers experiencing financial hardship. Today’s commitments expand on this relief. Any consumer who believes their mortgage servicer is not complying with the law or their commitments can submit a complaint to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation here.

Rebuilding financing

Today’s commitments add to the state’s consistent engagement with mortgage and banking industry leaders to ensure everyone does their part in this recovery. In January, the Governor announced that lenders and financial institutions, including Bank of America and member institutions of the California Mortgage Bankers Association, are developing new lending products specifically for LA firestorm recovery. These products will help homeowners finance the rebuilding of homes destroyed in the fires.

Additionally, to help more homeowners qualify for construction loans, the Governor is exploring creative financing mechanisms to address the residential rebuild funding gap that could integrate with private lender offerings. Over the coming months, the state will work with private lenders, philanthropic partners, state agencies, and the legislature to develop the proposed fund.

Accelerating recovery and protecting communities

Many survivors lost community spaces, historic neighborhood pillars, and schools that made communities feel like home. From the start, Governor Newsom and his administration have worked hand in hand with survivors to help communities recover and rebuild stronger. The Governor has helped accelerate the rebuilding of communities by:

California steps up as federal government falls short

California will continue aiding those affected by natural disasters now and in the future. This administration will not leave any Californian behind. However, this work cannot be continued without the support of the federal government.

In addition to taking action to speed rebuilding, the Governor is also standing up for the Altadena, Palisades, and Malibu communities by calling out the White House for failing to approve long-term disaster funding for survivors of last year’s catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

The Governor, who recently went to Washington, D.C in early December to advocate for survivors, renewed his call for immediate approval of the disaster supplemental, urging Congress and the President to deliver the same compassion and urgency that have been extended to other communities across the nation. This is the fourth request for funding since February, when President Trump promised he would “take care” of survivors.

The federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would:

Fund the rebuilding of schools, childcare centers, homes, and vital community facilities. This helps thousands of working families, veterans who lost homes, and nearly thousands of students displaced from their schools.

Keep small businesses open, support the economy, and maintain jobs. LA’s small businesses and family-owned enterprises are the backbone of our local and national economy. Disaster loans and grants will keep them open, preserve thousands of jobs, and spur wider economic recovery — benefiting Americans who may never set foot in Los Angeles but rely on its goods, services, and culture.

Restore damaged water systems, rebuild responder infrastructure, and improve air quality monitoring. This protects not only LA’s population but the tens of millions who travel, conduct business, and interact with the region each year.

For more information visit ca.gov/lafires.