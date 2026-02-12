DiFusion Inc. Announces Licensing Agreement with Genesis Medical Plastics Ltd. Co.

ZFUZE Biomaterial goes World Wide

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiFusion Inc., announced today a licensing agreement for its’ ZFUZEimmunomodulatory biomaterial with Genesis Medical Plastics to market and sell DiFusion’s ZFUZEImmunomodulatory polymer and stock shapes made from the polymer in Asia and the European Union. ZFUSE is an ASTM F2026 compliant material suitable for long-term human implantation.The strategic partnership involves a combination of upfront financial participation and a long-term revenue sharing agreement. Concurrently, DiFusion announced the initiation of a series C investment round to advance U.S. commercialization of its ZFUZE spinal fusion cages and R&D expansion for Cardiology, Sports Medicine and Dental markets.Recent post market studies have shown ZFUZE superiority for spinal fusions demonstrating a 93.4% fusion rate at 7 months while comparative peer reviewed studies post an average fusion rate of just 68% at 12 months. “ZFUZE has consistently shown faster and higher fusion rates in multiple third-party studies because ZFUZE avoids the Foreign Body Response which allows for faster healing due to lack of chronic inflammation”, said Derrick Johns CEO of DiFusion. “We are extremely pleased to be partnered with Genesis Medical Plastics which will expand our sales for ZFUZE outside the US while simultaneously making our supply chain more efficient.”Genesis initially will offer ZFUSE polymer and a range of ZFUZE machinable shapes and expand the product line to other forms as new requirements and applications are identified. According to Steven Quance, Genesis President, “We have been the machinable shapes provider for DiFusion’s ZFUSE through many years of studies, trials and approvals. We have long recognized that ZFUZE is a game-changing material technology in implantable polymers and we are excited to be working closely with DiFusion to bring their products to our international customers. It’s an ideal match-up, as ZFUZE fits precisely within Genesis’ mission to advance technology in implantable medical devices and improve patient outcomes.”About DiFusion:By definition, all biomaterials are foreign bodies. Historically, their design has largely been based upon mechanical and physical properties, and inertness was a desirable characteristic. Today, as the adaptability of immune cells and the role that biomaterials play on immune-mediated tissue responses becomes better understood, there is a shift towards designing materials that can proactively modulate the immune system.Located in Austin Texas, DiFusion was founded in 2016 and has been dedicated to engineering and bringing to market a suite of patented immunomodulatory, tissue regenerating and antimicrobial polymers.About Genesis Medical Plastics:Genesis is an ISO 13485:2016 certified company and an FDA registered medical device manufacturer based in Cypress, Texas. Capabilities include shapes, film and thin sheet extrusion, precision CNC machining, and injection molding. Its machinable shapes include Genesis PEEKextruded from implantable PEEK resin, ZFUSE immunomodulatory implantable biomaterial, EvivaPSU extruded from Syensqo’s implantable Eviva polysulfone resin, and shapes extruded from most other major medical polymers. Its production team has decades of processing experience in medical grade polymers from polypropylene through PEEK.

ZFUZE OSTEOIMMUNOLOGY

