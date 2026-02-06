Jewish National Fund-USA’s Galilee Culinary Institute Appoints Renowned Chef and Educator Ran Pollak as Head Chef

GCI by JNF Head Chef, Ran Pollak Chef Lior Lev Sercarz with board members at GCI soft launch in January 2026.

GCI by JNF names acclaimed chef Ran Pollak as Head Chef, advancing Israel’s first world-class culinary institute in the North.

GREAT KIRYAT SHMONA REGION, ISRAEL, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Galilee Culinary Institute by Jewish National Fund-USA GCI by JNF ) has announced the appointment of acclaimed chef and culinary educator Ran Pollak as its new Head Chef, marking a major milestone for Israel’s first-of-its-kind culinary institute in the country’s northern periphery.With more than 30 years of experience in the global culinary world—including training at The Culinary Institute of America and professional stints in top restaurants in New York and Boston—Pollak brings a rare blend of classical technique, international perspective, and deep commitment to education.“GCI is an amazing opportunity to create real impact—on students, on guests who come to dine or learn, and on the entire surrounding community,” said Pollak. “What excites me most is not just cooking great food, but helping develop thinking chefs—people who understand their ingredients, their costs, their culture, and their responsibility to the place they’re in.”At the heart of Pollak’s philosophy is simplicity, storytelling, and connection to the land. He believes truly great food must first be delicious, then beautiful, and ultimately meaningful—rooted in its environment and reflective of the people and cultures around it.That approach aligns seamlessly with the mission of GCI by JNF, which is redefining culinary education in Israel. Unlike short-term programs common in the culinary space, the Institute offers a comprehensive, immersive experience that combines classical culinary foundations, business and management training, and a deep exploration of Israeli cuisine—one of the world’s most diverse and fastest-evolving food cultures.“Israeli cuisine is not just falafel,” Pollak noted with a smile. “It’s food from Russia, North Africa, the Middle East, Europe—almost everywhere—coming together into something still being built. What we’re teaching here is how to be part of that story.”GCI by JNF Co-Founder, Lior Lev Sercarz, lauded the institute's progress and recruitment of Pollak. “Our dream of creating a world-class culinary institute is becoming a reality. This has been a journey with many twists and turns. From pandemics to geopolitical conflicts, we have faced numerous challenges. However, we never stopped believing in GCI by JNF and the people of Israel North. With Ran as our inaugural head chef, we are well-positioned to compete on the global stage.”Located in the Great Kiryat Shmona Region, GCI by JNF, featuring the Rosenfield School of Culinary Arts, is intentionally positioned far from Israel’s traditional cultural centers. Pollak sees that not as a challenge, but as a strength.“Great culinary schools around the world are often in the countryside,” he said. “And in Israel, it’s about time that world-class institutions exist in the North and the South—not only in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. Culture, education, and opportunity should be everywhere.”Pollak’s words echo the philosophy of Jewish National Fund-USA, that is leveraging GCI by JNF to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, support local small businesses, and boost economic growth in order to achieve its main goal of attracting 300,000 new residents to Israel’s North.Under Pollak’s leadership, the Institute is deeply committed to local impact. GCI by JNF partners with small businesses, artisans, and farmers in the region and operates its own on-site farm in collaboration with Tel-Hai University and agricultural researchers. Students will learn the full culinary journey—from planting and harvesting to cooking and serving—reinforcing a farm-to-table ethos grounded in sustainability and respect for ingredients.For international students, particularly those considering elite culinary schools abroad, Pollak believes GCI by JNF offers something uniquely powerful.“You’ll receive a top-tier culinary education here,” he said. “But you’ll also gain something more—immersion in Israeli culture, exposure to incredible diversity, and the chance to grow not just as a chef, but as a person. Great chefs take culture with them. This is a place where culture is alive in every ingredient.”GCI by JNF will initially welcome local Israeli students in its first pilot cohort. It will then extend courses to students worldwide. Over the next year, tourists will also be able to take short courses and dine in the Institute’s restaurant.With Ran Pollak at the helm of its kitchens and classrooms, the Galilee Culinary Institute by Jewish National Fund-USA is poised to become a global destination for culinary excellence—rooted in Israel’s North, connected to the land, and shaping the next generation of chefs who think as deeply as they cook.For more information, visit jnf.org/shabbatforisrael

Inside the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF

