The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Wins GRAMMY® Award for I Will Not Be Moved

Celebrated Ensemble Receives Seventh GRAMMY® for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 67th Annual Awards

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, the internationally acclaimed gospel ensemble known for its powerful worship and inspiring ministry, has won the 2026 GRAMMYAward for Best Roots Gospel Album for its most recent project, I Will Not Be Moved. The win is a major milestone for the Brooklyn Tabernacle, the iconic downtown Brooklyn church led by Senior Pastor Jim Cymbala The win, announced during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, marks the choir’s seventh GRAMMYAward, affirming its continued legacy of excellence in gospel music.This win places the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir alongside a distinguished group of nominees in the “Best Roots Gospel Album” category, including the Gaither Vocal Band, The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River, and Candi Staton.I Will Not Be Moved is the choir’s 32nd recording, released by StowTown Records in February 2025. The album was recorded live at the Brooklyn Tabernacle in downtown Brooklyn and features a dynamic mix of original and beloved worship songs, including “Come Jesus Come” with Stephen McWhirter; “Fill My Cup”; “I Thank You Jesus” featuring Babbie Mason; “How Jesus Loves” with TaRanda Greene; and the powerful title track, “I Will Not Be Moved,” featuring soloist Brad Hudson.Under the direction of Carol Cymbala, who also produced the album, the choir delivers a vibrant musical experience combining passionate vocals, rich orchestration by J. Daniel Smith, and deep spiritual impact. The project reflects the church’s long-standing mission to share Christ’s love through music, preaching, and prayer under the leadership of Pastor Cymbala.The choir has released 32 albums, earned seven GRAMMYAwards, and performed at major national and international events, including the 2013 presidential inauguration.With this win, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir further cements its place in gospel history, having previously received six GRAMMYs in the “Best Gospel Choir or Chorus Album” category—more than any other group in that field.About the Brooklyn Tabernacle ChoirThe Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is a world-renowned, multi-ethnic gospel choir based in Brooklyn, New York. Under the direction of Carol Cymbala, the choir has released 32 albums, performed at major national and international events—including the 2013 Presidential Inauguration—and earned seven GRAMMY Awards. The choir represents the diverse congregation of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, where Pastor Jim Cymbala has served for over four decades, and is dedicated to sharing a message of hope, faith, and unity through music. The choir is a ministry of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, a nondenominational church led by Pastor Jim Cymbala and his wife, Choir Director Carol Cymbala.I Will Not Be Moved is available on all major streaming platforms.

