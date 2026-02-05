Woody Auction's March 21 Multi-Genre High-Quality Antique Auction is packed with over 350 lots, online & live in Kansas

Magnificent 7-piece Mauser sterling silver matching tea service featuring an elaborate design, with each piece marked Mauser #1760. Weighing in at 19 pounds. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Circa-1890 English cameo art glass vase signed George Woodall, marked Thomas Webb and Sons, 8 ¼ inches tall, with a raisin-colored background and white cameo carved overlay. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 This solid bronze 19th century cartel wall clock marked Gustav Becker, boasting magnificent quality and weighing 53.7 pounds, is expected to find a new home for $4,000-$6,000. The furniture category will be led by this mahogany partner’s desk by R. J. Horner with batwing griffin design, measuring 29 ½ inches tall by 21 ½ inches wide. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000 Framed plaque marked Weller Sicard Art Pottery, 11 inches by 14 inches (plaque only, minus the frame), showing an embossed scene of a woman and the sun. Estimate: $5,000-$7,500

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- cWoody Auction will hold a Multi-Genre High-Quality Antique Auction on Saturday, March 21st, online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30am Central Time. More than 350 lots will be sold without reserves.“Seldom does an auction of this caliber come to market,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “This exceptional sale brings together a remarkable diversity of fine antiques, decorative arts, and museum-quality pieces, each selected for their beauty, rarity, and craftsmanship.”Highlights include Weller Sicard and Rookwood pottery, an authentic Pablo Picasso ceramic, one of the finest selections of Wave Crest ever offered at auction, impressive Hunzinger and Horner furniture, some of the largest Bohemian covered urns to appear on the market, plated Amberina art glass by the New England Glass Company , and English cameo glass by Thomas Webb & Son Collectors will also find Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre, Handel and Pairpoint lamps, Tiffany art glass, sterling silver and more. “This exciting spring auction offers something for every collector and promises to be an unforgettable event,” Mr. Woody remarked.Some of the items up for bid could easily reach or exceed the $10,000 mark. These will be led by a circa-1890 English cameo art glass vase signed George Woodall and marked Thomas Webb and Sons. The 8 ¼-inch-tall vase has a raisin-colored background with white cameo carved overlay featuring a woman reaching overhead while carrying a basket. It’s a fantastic example that should bring $15,000-$20,000.An unmarked Nakara ruffle and scroll mold umbrella stand, 18 ½ inches tall, shows a rare double scene of a Native American Chief and a horse rider in a scenic décor with cream, brown and green tones and the original brass ring foot. This is currently the only known example, and it’s expected to realize $10,000-$20,000.A magnificent 7-piece Mauser sterling silver matching tea service features an elaborate design, with each piece marked Mauser #1760. The set includes a hot water stand and warmer; a tall coffee pot; a shorter coffee pot; a creamer and sugar; a waste bowl; and a massive tray with a wood inlay center. Weighing in at 19 pounds, the service should breeze to $10,000-$15,000.A 15 ¼-inch-tall bulbous vase marked Weller Sicard Art Pottery displays an incredible iridescent flowing floral design and is the single largest Sicard vase Woody Auction has ever sold. It has an estimate of $7,500-$15,000.A circa-1954 limited edition original Pablo Picasso Pichet espagnole, impressed “Madoura” and #203 from an edition of 300, is expected to change hands for $7,500-$15,000. The pitcher, 9 ¼ inches tall and weighing 2.7 pounds, is impressed “Edition Picasso” and is decorated with a stylized female. This is a rare opportunity to own an authentic Picasso pottery pitcher.A pair of circa-1870s covered palace chalices, 25 ½ inches tall and weighing 28.6 pounds, with pattern matched covers and scalloped feet, is estimated to fetch $5,000-$10,000. The chalices are Bohemian amber stained and engraved with a mirror image stag and a forest scenic décor.The furniture category will be led by a mahogany partner’s desk by R. J. Horner with batwing griffin design, measuring 29 ½ inches tall by 21 ½ inches wide, with a removable glass protective top. It’s one of the most desirable examples to be found and should reach $6,000-$8,000. Weighing 181 pounds, it must be picked up in person in Douglass, Kansas or shipped via professional shipper.A solid bronze 19th century cartel wall clock marked Gustav Becker, boasting magnificent quality and weighing 53.7 pounds, is expected to find a new home for $4,000-$6,000. Two full figure cherubs surround the clock dial, with a winged angel crest. Like the Horner desk, the wall clock must be picked up in person in Douglass, Kansas or shipped via professional shipper.A framed plaque marked Weller Sicard Art Pottery, 11 inches by 14 inches (plaque only, minus the frame), carries an estimate of $5,000-$7,500. The plaque shows an embossed scene of a woman and the sun on a mountain with a plain horizon. It has exceptional iridescent colors and is one of the finest examples Woody Auction has sold.An English cameo art glass figural swan head scent bottle attributed to Thomas Webb and Sons, 9 ½ inches tall, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. The high-quality example has a citrine ground with heavy white cameo carved overlay and a sterling silver removable cap.An extremely rare plum plated amberina art glass trumpet vase by New England Glass Company, one of only three known examples with magnificent color, is expected to knock down for $4,000-$5,000. The must-see, 7-inch-tall vase will be accompanied by a first edition copy of “A Guide to Art and Pattern Glass” (Darr, circa 1960), which features the vase.In addition to live bidding in the Woody Auction hall, online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders should register 48 hours in advance for online bidding. Click here for easy access to the auction and other Woody Auction events: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Phone and absentee bids will also be available.A preview will be held on Friday, March 20th, from 1-5pm Central Time, in the Woody auction hall. There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). A sales tax of 8.5 percent will be collected from buyers present on auction day.Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 o’clock noon on Thursday, March 19th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium (BP) of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (or 10 percent if paying by cash, ACH, or wire transfer).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, March 18th. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list. The bp is the same as absentee bids.As for area lodging, Woody Auction suggests the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $99 plus tax when booking directly); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.To learn more about Woody Auction and the Multi-Genre High-Quality Antique Auction on Saturday, March 21st, online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, Kansas starting at 9:30am Central Time, please visit www.woodyauction.com # # # #

