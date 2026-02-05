Lessons Learned from Enterprise AI Adoption Featured in New Bright Talent HR Webinar

As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise adoption, many are discovering that knowing why is not the same as knowing how. In this Rapid Change Management webinar, we host a candid, podcast-style conversation with a global talent leader f Logo for Bright Talent, Inc., Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders power business.

Register now for free webinar on Fri. Feb. 20, 9:00 – 9:30am PT to help HR professionals learn about the theory & practice of successful enterprise AI adoption.

This is an opportunity for anyone in the HR field to expand their knowledge and understanding of enterprise AI and how to get the most from it for their organizations and their people.” — Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent

TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Talent, Inc., an HR consulting firm built by HR leaders focused on business impact, today announced its latest free micro-webinar, Theory vs. Practice: Lessons Learned from Enterprise AI Adoption…Thus Far . In this pod-cast style, micro-webinar, Rachelle Snook, VP of Global Talent at WD 40 Company joins Brenan German to share lessons learned and best practices for HR leaders on the road to enterprise AI adoption. Register now to participate in the 30-minute webinar and live Q&A on Friday, February 20 at 9:00am.“As HR leaders, we’ve spent most of our careers building and managing people practices and the technology that support them, but those efforts take on a different dimension in the age of AI,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “We’re tapping into one of the leading minds in HR to learn from her company’s journey toward successful AI adoption. This is an opportunity for anyone in the HR field to expand their knowledge and understanding of enterprise AI and how to get the most from it for their organizations and their people.”The conversation will focus on two key areas of WD-40 Company’s AI journey thus far:• Lessons learned: how priorities were set, why security was a critical starting point, early use cases and the willingness to redesign workflows and capture new knowledge• Creating a learning organization: why large scale AI adoption requires a learning mindset, how L&D has become a CEO level priority and why AI capability is no longer optional for leaders or employees.This webinar will help HR leaders learn by example how to drive successful enterprise AI adoption within their organizations.Registration is open now for the live webinar: Theory vs. Practice: Lessons Learned from Enterprise AI Adoption…Thus Far on Friday February 20, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. It will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders power business. With deep experience in HR technology, data transformation, and talent support, Bright Talent partners with clients to deliver strategic and operational HR outcomes. Learn more at brighttalent.com

