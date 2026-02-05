Mavis Tire & Brakes Opens New State-of-the-Art Daytona Beach, Florida Location

Mavis Tire and Brakes, a leading automotive service and tire retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its new Daytona Beach, Florida location at 2735 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. This is the brand’s newest location in the greater Daytona Be

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mavis Tire and Brakes , a leading automotive service and tire retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its new Daytona Beach, Florida location at 2735 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124 . This is the brand’s newest location in the greater Daytona Beach area, extending Mavis’s convenient and dependable service in Florida.The new Mavis Tire store at 2735 LPGA Boulevard offers a wide selection of tires from all of the top brands along with a full line of Mavis products to meet the automotive needs of Daytona Beach-area residents. Beyond tires, the certified technicians at the new location provide a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services, including:• Brake service• Wheel alignments• Tire repair and rotation• Battery testing and replacement• Suspension and steering• And so much moreWith convenient hours, competitive pricing, and fast, friendly service, the new Mavis Tire location in Daytona Beach, Florida is dedicated to keeping drivers safely on the road and vehicles operating at peak performance. New customers can receive discounts like $35 off a wheel alignment, up to $140 off a front and rear brake service, and more through December 31st.Visit the new Mavis Tire and Brakes in Daytona Beach today to experience the Mavis difference and keep your car performing at its best! Dependable people depend on Mavis.ABOUT MAVIS TIRE EXPRESS SERVICES CORP.Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") is one of North America's largest independent tire and vehicle service providers, with a rapidly growing footprint of more than 3,500 owned and franchised retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered and based in White Plains, New York, Mavis delivers expert automotive care – including tires and brakes, oil changes, inspections, and auto repair – through a family of trusted brands.Mavis owns and operates a portfolio of auto service center brands including Mavis Discount Tire, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Midas, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Brakes Plus, Tire Kingdom, NTB (National Tire & Battery), Town Fair Tire, and Tuffy. Together, these brands serve millions of drivers each year, with a commitment to dependability, safety, convenience, and value. For more information about Mavis or our family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com Original article: https://www.mavis.com/news/mavis-new-store-opening-daytona-fl/

