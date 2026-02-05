Teachers of Tomorrow Announces 10 Commitments to Strengthen Transparency, Accountability, Trust in Educator Preparation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teachers of Tomorrow today announced a set of 10 organizational commitments that will serve as guideposts for how the organization supports aspiring teachers and partners with school districts nationwide.The commitments reflect Teachers of Tomorrow’s responsibility and accountability to a shared vision: to make a lasting impact on children, classrooms, and communities.“As a former superintendent, I know that in a field as important as preparing teachers, clarity and accountability matter,” said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow. “These commitments define what candidates and districts should expect from us, and how we will continue to measure ourselves as we work toward better outcomes.”Commitments to Candidate TeachersTeachers of Tomorrow is committing to:• Clear certification pathways through a transparent, step-by-step roadmap from enrollment to standard certification.• Real classroom preparation aligned with state standards and today’s classroom realities.• Ongoing, human support with dedicated teams, defined response expectations, and clear communication channels.• Flexible, modern learning designed to balance teaching, coursework, and life responsibilities.• Ethical guidance and long-term success grounded in honest enrollment practices and decisions made in the best interest of candidates, students, and schools.Commitments to District PartnersTeachers of Tomorrow is also formalizing its commitments to district partners, including:• Preparing classroom-ready teachers who meet certification standards and contribute from day one.• Providing a scalable, reliable partnership that supports large populations without sacrificing quality.• Maintaining compliance and regulatory alignment with state requirements and timelines.• Fostering transparency and collaboration through clear reporting and communication.• Reducing administrative burden so districts can focus on instruction, students, and retention.“We have spent the last couple of years as an organization listening to our audiences to understand what teacher candidates care about, what support districts need to meet their goals in their communities, and where we’ve fallen short in the past,” said Dr. Alexandra Escobar, Chief Compliance Officer at Teachers of Tomorrow. “The commitments came directly from that feedback and work that our team has committed to doing.”The full list of Teachers of Tomorrow’s commitments is available here. About Teachers of Tomorrow:Teachers of Tomorrow is the nation’s leading alternative teacher certification program. With a mission to develop high-quality educators, ToT has a network of more than 85,000 certified teachers making a lasting impact on students, classrooms, and communities. ToT is a portfolio company of The Rise Fund—a global impact investment fund focused on driving positive social and environmental change.Learn more about the organization at www.teachersoftomorrow.org.

