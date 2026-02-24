Zion Health Highlights Mineral Anti-Aging Eye Cream for Under-Eye Care

Zion Health Mineral Anti-Aging Eye Cream formulated to hydrate the under-eye area and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

A lightweight under-eye treatment formulated to hydrate, reduce puffiness, and diminish the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, skin-conscious formulations, announces the launch of Mineral Anti-Aging Eye Cream , a targeted treatment designed to hydrate, purify, and repair the delicate under-eye area while addressing visible signs of aging and fatigue.Formulated with anti-inflammatory nutrients, antioxidants, peptides, and mineral-rich clay, Mineral Anti-Aging Eye Cream helps reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines by balancing under-eye fluid and supporting collagen production. The lightweight formula hydrates without congestion, leaving the under-eye area looking smoother, brighter, and more energized.Key Benefits of Mineral Anti-Aging Eye Cream● Dark Circle & Puffiness Care: Anti-inflammatory nutrients help balance blood flow to address the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.● Wrinkle & Structure Support: Anti-aging ingredients support collagen production to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and help prevent thinning and loss of skin structure.● Deep Hydration Without Congestion: A lightweight formula delivers moisture that absorbs easily without congesting the delicate under-eye area.● Soothing & Repairing Action: Nourishing ingredients help calm inflammation while supporting skin repair and overall under-eye comfort.● Refreshed, Energized Look: Helps dissolve dullness and impurities to reveal a more energized under-eye appearance.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Purpose-driven ingredients: Formulated to hydrate, purify, and repair using functional ingredients aligned with under-eye needs.● Antioxidant-rich blend: Contains antioxidants, fatty acids, and peptides to support skin health.● Clay mineral powered: Kanwa minerals help absorb toxins and impurities while supporting balance and renewal.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.Ingredient Features● Aloe Vera: Delivers vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that hydrate, support collagen-building, and help reduce dryness, inflammation, and under-eye fatigue.● Sunflower Oil: A light, easily absorbed oil rich in vitamins and fatty acids that helps reduce inflammation, lighten dark spots, and seal in moisture.● Flaxseed Oil: A source of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins that help balance oils, ease irritation, smooth skin, and lessen signs of aging and fatigue.● Kanwa Minerals (Montmorillonite Clay, 90 trace minerals): Absorb toxins and impurities while feeding skin with minerals that support cell renewal and overall skin health.How to UseGently massage a small amount into the under-eye area, moving outward and upward under the brow bone. Use AM and PM for best results.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Emulsifying Wax N.F., Glycerin, Sunflower Oil, Octyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Stearate, Steareth-20, Hydroxysuccinimide, Chrysin, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 (Haloxyl), Hesperidin Methyl Chalcone, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Dipeptide-2, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 (Eyeliss), Cetearyl Alcohol, Aloe Vera Gel, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Glyceryl Monolaurate, Tocopherol Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Olive Squalane, Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Soy Lecithin, Tromethamine Stearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Mixed Tocopherols, Green Tea Extract, Allantoin, Rosehip Oil, Flax Seed Oil, Borage Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Cocoa Butter, Malachite Extract, Super Oxide Dismutase, Ionic Clay Minerals.Ingredient lists may change or vary. Refer to product packaging for the most up-to-date information.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skincare.For more information or to purchase Mineral Anti-Aging Eye Cream, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

