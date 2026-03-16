AquaShine Express Car Wash Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

VILLA RICA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaShine Express Car Wash, a leading provider of express car washing solutions across three locations in Georgia, has been named a winner of the 2025 Best of Georgia Award. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to quality service, customer convenience, and local impact. The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate excellence in operations, community engagement, and customer satisfaction across the state.Since opening its first location, AquaShine Express Car Wash has focused on delivering thorough, reliable car care with a clear emphasis on speed and value. They are proud to offer a suite of services that include free vacuums, free towel usage, and free glass cleaner with every wash. The popular DiamondShine wash, currently available at a promotional price, adds advanced graphene protection that strengthens vehicle surfaces against environmental wear. For frequent washers, the company’s Unlimited Membership program provides a fixed monthly price for unlimited visits.“We are honored to receive the 2025 Best of Georgia Award,” said a team member. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us. Our goal has always been to make quality car care accessible and dependable for our neighbors. Winning this award encourages us to continue improving our service and exploring new ways to serve our communities.”A key factor in AquaShine Express Car Wash’s success is its focus on consistency. The team trains rigorously on both technical processes and customer interactions so that every vehicle is treated with care and precision. The company also invests in streamlined workflows and equipment maintenance to reduce wait times and increase throughput.Looking ahead, AquaShine Express Car Wash plans to expand its community initiatives and explore additional service options based on customer feedback. With a newly acquired Georgia location in Duluth set for rebranding in 2026, the company plans to continue growing and bringing exceptional service to new markets. This award marks a milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to set a high standard in automotive care throughout Georgia.For more information click here

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