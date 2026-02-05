Signature Capital’s David Crantz Shares Perspective on Speed as a Competitive Factor in Private Lending

Tighter bank underwriting has elevated speed as the defining advantage for private lenders in acquisitions, bridge loans, and repositionings.

When a deal needs to close quickly, certainty of execution matters more than rate,” he said. “Private lenders aren’t competing with banks on process — we’re solving for urgency.” — David Crantz

NEW PORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s most competitive real estate markets, one factor is increasingly determining who wins deals and who doesn’t: speed. According to David Crantz , Founder and CEO of Signature Capital, the ability to underwrite and close transactions in days—not weeks—has become the defining advantage in private lending “In 2026, speed isn’t a luxury,” said Crantz. “It’s the difference between securing a deal and losing it. Sellers have timelines, buyers have windows, and capital has to move fast.”Crantz explains that private lenders with streamlined underwriting and direct capital deployment are stepping in where traditional financing timelines no longer align with market realities.“When a deal needs to close quickly, certainty of execution matters more than rate,” he said. “Private lenders aren’t competing with banks on process — we’re solving for urgency.”That urgency has only increased as conventional lending slows. The Federal Reserve has acknowledged that tighter underwriting standards and regulatory pressure have lengthened approval timelines across the banking sector, reducing flexibility for time-sensitive commercial and real estate transactions.Crantz says private capital has filled that gap by design.“Banks are built to protect balance sheets,” he said. “Private lenders are built to protect transactions. That distinction becomes critical when speed is non-negotiable.”As a result, private lending continues to play a growing role across residential, multifamily, and transitional commercial real estate — particularly in acquisitions, bridge financing, and repositioning scenarios where rapid closings create pricing leverage and competitive advantage.“Private lending isn’t about replacing banks,” Crantz added. “It’s about meeting the market where it is. In fast-moving environments, speed isn’t just helpful — it’s essential.”

