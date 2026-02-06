The Official Sly & The Family Stone 60th Anniversary Tour Kicks Off

The Family Stone || Jerry Martini, Phunne Stone, Swang Stewart, Jimmy McKinney, Nate Wingfield, Frank Klepacki, and Blaise Sison.

Sixty years after Sly & The Family Stone reshaped culture, The Official Sly & The Family Stone 60th Anniversary Tour launches, honoring the legacy of Sly Stone

Don't Hate The Black. Don't Hate The White. if You Get Bitten, Just Hate The Bite. Make Sure Your Heart is Beatin' Right” — Sly Stone

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Official Sly & The Family Stone 60th Anniversary Tour launches in 2026, honoring the legacy of one of the most influential bands in modern music history.Presented by The Family Stone, the tour is led by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Martini, whose saxophone work helped define the original Family Stone sound. He is joined by Phunne Stone, daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson, along with an ensemble of veteran musicians carrying the music forward with historical authenticity and contemporary energy.The touring lineup includes lead vocalist Swang Stewart, Jimmy McKinney (keyboards), Blaise Sison (bass), Nate Wingfield (guitar), and Frank Klepacki (drums).Formed in 1966, Sly & The Family Stone became the first major interracial, intergender American band, challenging social norms while blending funk, soul, rock, and psychedelia into a sound that permanently altered popular music. Their influence spans generations, shaping artists across genres including Michael Jackson, Prince, Miles Davis, Dr. Dre, Public Enemy, Janet Jackson, The Roots, Outkast, and countless others.The anniversary tour focuses on the band’s original catalog, featuring landmark recordings such as “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” “Family Affair,” “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Sing a Simple Song,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” These works remain foundational to modern funk, hip-hop, R&B, and rock.The album STAND!—one of the most significant releases in American popular music—was added to the United States Library of Congress National Recording Registry and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.Unlike a tribute act, the tour is positioned as a continuation of the original artistic lineage. Martini’s presence provides a direct musical link to the band’s historic recordings and live performances, while Phunne Stone represents the next generation of the Family Stone legacy.The tour is dedicated to the memory of Sly Stone, whose creative vision redefined the relationship between music, identity, and social change, and Cynthia Robinson, whose trumpet, vocals, and stage presence were central to the group’s sound and message.Select performances will take place across North America and internationally throughout 2026 and 2027, with additional dates forthcoming.Confirmed Tour Dates2026February 7 — Fox Tucson Theatre, Tucson, AZMarch 20 — Gold Strike Theater, Robinsonville, MSMarch 25 — The Parker, Fort Lauderdale, FLMarch 28 – April 4 — Flower Power Cruise, Fort Lauderdale, FLMay 1 — The Cantab Lounge, Cambridge, MAMay 30 — MLK Recreation Complex, Ocala, FLJune 13 — Napa Jazz Getaway, Napa, CAJune 19 — Milwaukee Summerfest, Milwaukee, WINovember 7 – 14 — Soul Train Cruise, Fort Lauderdale, FL2027February 21 – 26 — Disco Cruise, Fort Lauderdale, FLMarch 20 – 27 — Flower Power Cruise, Fort Lauderdale, FLAdditional dates and international engagements will be announced.Booking for remaining 2026–2027 tour dates is currently underway.

The Family Stone || Live in Concert || Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Sly & The Family Stone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.