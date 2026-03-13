The Whitlock Inn Receives 2025 Best of Georgia Award

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Whitlock Inn, one of Marietta’s most recognizable historic landmarks and a trusted venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, and social events, has been awarded a 2025 Best of Georgia Award. The recognition highlights the Inn’s longstanding role as a place where the community chooses to gather, celebrate, and connect. Known for its balance of historic character and modern usability, the venue continues to stand out in an increasingly competitive events landscape.Originally built in 1900 on the site of the former M.G. Whitlock House resort, The Whitlock Inn has evolved alongside the city itself. What began as the Dobbs family’s Victorian home later served as a senior center and a bed and breakfast before becoming the full service event venue it is today. Much of its appeal lies in the intentional way the property has been preserved and adapted. Guests experience original fireplaces, parlor rooms anchored by antique Parisian chandeliers, and a wraparound veranda that opens naturally into gardens and a private courtyard. Two wedding suites, a custom bar, and a dedicated groom’s lounge provide the practical comforts that modern hosts expect.“We never take for granted that people choose this place for some of the most meaningful moments in their lives,” said Kathy Heilman and Alexandra Southerland, Owners of The Whitlock Inn. “Our goal is simple. Keep the history intact, make the experience comfortable, and let the property speak for itself. This recognition reinforces that we are doing that well.”As The Whitlock Inn looks ahead, the team remains focused on preserving its historic character while continuing to enhance how the venue supports today’s events. The 2025 Best of Georgia Award serves as both a milestone and motivation to carry that mission forward.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.