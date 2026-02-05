World Baseball Network Named Official English-Language Media Partner of Federazione Italiana Baseball Softball (FIBS)

WorldBaseball.com named official English-Language media partner

WBN to Report on Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic in Houston, TX in March

Through this collaboration with FIBS, WBN strengthens its mission to connect fans to the international game and shine a spotlight on Italy’s growing presence in global baseball and softball.” — Louis Tallarini, president and chairman of World Baseball Network LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN) announced a new partnership with the Federazione Italiana Baseball Softball (FIBS) , becoming the official English-language media partner of the Italian Baseball Softball Federation. This agreement, running through 2028 and renewable on a season-by-season basis, expands WBN’s coverage of Italy’s national baseball and softball teams on the global stage. For information about baseball around the world, including Italy, visit https://WorldBaseball.com “Through this collaboration with FIBS,” states Louis Tallarini, president and chairman of World Baseball Network, “WBN strengthens its mission to connect fans to the international game and shine a spotlight on Italy’s growing presence in global baseball and softball.”As part of the partnership, WBN will deliver in-depth reporting on the Italy’s international baseball competitions, beginning with the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March, where Italy will be led by manager Francisco Cervelli. Fans can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and extensive features on Italy’s national teams, all available through one of the leading international baseball media platforms.World Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse, worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, YouTube and at https://WorldBaseball.com

