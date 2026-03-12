Southern Creamery Co. Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

FAIRMOUNT , GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Creamery Co., a handcrafted ice cream and coffee shop rooted in family tradition and daily-made quality, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. The recognition highlights businesses across the state that consistently earn community trust through strong service, thoughtful work, and local impact. For Southern Creamery Co., this award reflects years of intentional growth and a clear commitment to doing things the right way.Founded by owner and accomplished dairy professional Laura Haverkos, Southern Creamery Co. has become a cornerstone in Fairmount by offering more than dessert alone. Everything is made daily without fillers, preservatives, synthetic flavorings, or high fructose corn syrup. While the shop’s rotating ice cream flavors have earned a loyal following, its cafe menu featuring breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks, and nostalgic pastries makes it a true gathering place from morning through afternoon.“Food is my love language, and I make ice cream because it makes people happy,” said Haverkos. “This award means a lot because it comes from the community we serve every day. We put care into every recipe, every cup of coffee, and every interaction, and it is meaningful to see that recognized.”After relocating from Nebraska to Georgia in 2018, Haverkos partnered with her husband Jim to bring her passion for food and dairy craftsmanship to life in Fairmount. The shop opened to a line out the door and has remained a family-run operation, with each member contributing to the experience guests have come to expect.The 2025 Best of Georgia Award reflects Southern Creamery Co.’s steady focus on quality, consistency, and community connection. As the business continues to grow, its mission remains the same: serve food made with care, create a welcoming space, and give Fairmount a place worth coming back to.For more information click here

