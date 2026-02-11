Delivering on the promise of Unified Commerce through a Retail. Growth. Engine.

Retalia launches a new Partner Program helping integrators and ISVs deliver AI-ready, composable unified commerce faster, more profitably, and at scale.

With the Retalia Partner Program, we’re giving partners the platform, architecture, and enablement they need to deliver AI-ready unified commerce outcomes at scale.” — Andrew Payne, Retalia Commercial Director

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retalia Launches New Partner Program to Accelerate the Future of Unified Commerce

New program enables integrators, ISVs, and solution providers to deliver modern, AI-ready retail solutions faster, more profitably, and at scale

London — Retalia, the unified commerce platform built to connect retail operations into a single, intelligent engine for growth, today announced the launch of the Retalia Partner Program. The program is designed to help integrators, ISVs, and solution providers bring modern retail transformation to market faster and with greater profitability.

As retail enters a structural reset, retailers are shifting from monolithic point-of-sale systems and single-vendor stacks toward composable, cloud-based architectures built for insight, prediction, and value capture. Retalia’s Partner Program was created to meet this moment, empowering partners to lead deployments, integrations, and value delivery across complex retail environments.

“Most retailers already have the data. What they lack is a way for AI to understand how their business actually works,” said Andrew Payne, Commercial Director at Retalia. “With the Retalia Partner Program, we’re giving partners the platform, architecture, and enablement they need to deliver AI-ready unified commerce outcomes at scale.”

Built for the Shift to Composable, AI-Ready Retail

Unified commerce is accelerating as retailers demand more flexibility, faster modernization, and better decision-making. Retalia’s modular platform is designed for real-world retail complexity and supports phased migration from legacy systems to modern architectures, without forcing risky rip-and-replace programs.

Retalia’s Partner Program enables a wide range of partner-led value creation opportunities, including:

Reduced deployment time and robust legacy migrations that improve margins.

Vertical templates, reusable configurations, and extension frameworks for repeatability and scale.

Predictive AI, BI, and workflow customization for premium services.

Composable commerce POS for tailored retail experiences.

Partners as the Go-To-Market Strategy

The Retalia Partner Program is built around a clear operating model: Retalia builds the platform, and partners own delivery and customer value.

Retalia will focus on platform development and roadmap, awareness and demand generation, partner co-marketing and co-selling, enablement and support, and direct customer success. Partners will lead direct selling with significant commissions, systems integration, deployment, migration planning, POS and UX tailoring, back-office integrations, and AI-readiness execution.

Partner Program Availability

The Retalia Partner Program is now open for qualified solution providers, system integrators, and software vendors. Organizations interested in joining can connect with Retalia to begin the certification process and explore co-selling and delivery opportunities.

