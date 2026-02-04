Minister Fajon at the Alpe-Adria Fair 2026 in support of sustainable tourism

SLOVENIA, February 4 - Over the next few days, more than 300 exhibitors from 14 countries will showcase their products, with a focus on gastronomy and active, sustainable and experiential tourism.

In her opening address, Minister Fajon said: “In recent years, Slovenia has established itself as a safe, green, boutique destination, as evidenced by the record results achieved by Slovenian tourism in 2025”. She added that economic diplomacy has also played a key role in Slovenia achieving this status by providing support through its diplomatic network and strategic promotion, and strengthening international air connections.

The Alpe-Adria Fair places particular emphasis on sustainability. This commitment is recognised by the Jakob Award, which celebrates the best examples of responsible tourism. This year's official partner country of the Fair is the Republic of Croatia. Slovenia shares strong economic, cultural and interpersonal ties with Croatia, as well as common values in modern tourism, as stated by Croatian Minister of Tourism Tonči Glavina.

The Alpe-Adria Fair has once again confirmed that tourism is about more than just travel. “Travel enables us to get to know each other, strengthen neighbourly relations and build bridges between nations. The Alpe-Adria Fair embodies this spirit perfectly, bringing together ideas, cultures and people across borders,” added Minister Fajon.