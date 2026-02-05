190th Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, February 5 - Programme of Development Incentive Measures in the Fields of Economic, Environmental, Social and Cultural Development and Human Resources Development

The Government adopted the Programme of Development Incentive Measures in the fields of economic, environmental, social and cultural development and human resources development.

Pursuant to Article 99 of the Act on the Elimination of the Consequences of Floods and Landslides (ZORZFS), the Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development (MCRD), in cooperation with the ministries involved, prepared the Programme of Development Incentive Measures with the aim of promoting regional development in eligible areas. The programme enables the implementation of development-oriented measures that follow the phase after the initial emergency post-flood interventions and foster regional development.

There are 171 municipalities with established damage from the 2023 floods, and all 171 municipalities are also defined as eligible areas for co-financing under the programme. The programme envisages the implementation of eight measures or projects with a total estimated value of EUR 134,950,000. The source of financing is the Budget Fund for Reconstruction, as determined by Article 127 of the ZORZFS.

The programme provides funding for investments in kindergartens and primary schools, investments in tourism infrastructure, modernisation of business zones and strengthening their resilience to natural disasters, construction of a new facility of the Slovenj Gradec General Hospital, construction of an extension to the Koroška Home for the Elderly in Slovenj Gradec, construction of a new home for older people in Mislinja, construction of a training, work and care centre in Črna na Koroškem, and construction of the SAŠA Sheltered Workshop Centre.

Source: Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development

5 March Proclaimed as National Reading Day

The Government adopted a decision proclaiming 5 March as National Reading Day. With National Reading Day, the Government aims to strengthen the importance of reading as a fundamental cultural and civilisational value and to encourage the development of reading literacy and reading culture at all stages of life.

The proclamation contributes to the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Reading Literacy 2019–2030, whose goal is to achieve a level of reading literacy that enables individuals to lead active lives, think critically and participate in society. Reading literacy is also key to economic development, social cohesion and a sustainable future.

The decision is a response to alarming data on the decline in reading literacy and reading habits among children, young people and adults. National Reading Day will each year connect various stakeholders, from libraries, educational institutions and publishers to creators in the field of books, and will address a broad audience through diverse events and activities.

5 March was also chosen because it marks the birthday of Dr Manca Košir, an important ambassador of reading.

Source: Ministry of Culture

Slovenian Sports House

At today’s session, the Government was briefed on the Information on the Conceptual Design of the Slovenian Sports House, with a proposal to include a sports museum within the Slovenian Sports House, presented by the Olympic Committee of Slovenia – Association of Sports Federations (OCS-ASF).

The Government authorised the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, in cooperation with relevant stakeholders, to examine the possibilities for integrating a sports museum into the Slovenian Sports House project and to inform the Government of the Republic of Slovenia of the findings and any proposals for further measures.

The proposed Slovenian Sports House is conceived as the central institution of the Slovenian sports movement, dedicated to preserving, researching and promoting sports heritage and connecting key stakeholders in the field of sport. The conceptual design envisages a multifunctional building with sports-business facilities, a museum section and accompanying content. Special emphasis is placed on the inclusion of a sports museum, which would obtain appropriate spatial and organisational conditions for permanent and systematic operation.

The Slovenian Sports House project will make an important contribution to the further development of sports infrastructure, the promotion of sports culture and Slovenia’s identity, and will enable a high-quality presentation of Slovenia’s rich sports heritage domestically and internationally.

Source: Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport

Government Approved a Package of Documents Related to the Operations of SDH

Today, the Government granted the Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SSH) its consent to the Annual Asset Management Plan for 2026 and adopted criteria for measuring the performance of state-owned investments and of SSH.

The annual management plan defines detailed objectives for the management of individual investments, measures and guidelines to achieve these objectives, and the expected cash flows from management.

The return on equity of the investments of the Republic of Slovenia and SSH for 2026 is planned at 6.7 percent, while the total amount of dividends received from capital investments owned by the Republic of Slovenia, SSH and the Pension and Disability Insurance Institute, managed by SSH, is expected to amount to approximately EUR 450 million.

The Government also adopted criteria for measuring the performance of state-owned investments, tailored to the type of investment, and criteria for measuring the performance of SSH in 2026, which define SSH’s key tasks and economic or financial indicators.

The Government also approved the conclusion of a contract with SSH on the payment of costs for managing capital investments owned by the Republic of Slovenia for 2026.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Government to Prepare a Legal Basis for the Regulated Use of Social Networks for Children and Adolescents under 15

The Government instructs the Ministry for Digital Transformation, in cooperation with other competent departments, to prepare a proposal for legislative bases that will regulate the use of social networks and similar online services for children and adolescents under the age of 15.

Due to the negative effects of the use of social networks on children and adolescents, regulation of access to social networks, such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and similar platforms, as well as to computer games and other online services that have been proven to negatively affect brain development in children and adolescents, is also necessary in Slovenia.

The purpose of the legal framework is not to limit digital inclusion, but to reduce the systemic risks that platforms pose to minors, including harmful content, practices that encourage addictive use, and algorithms that reward extremes rather than quality content. The measure will therefore be prepared in accordance with the principles of proportionality, effectiveness and protection of fundamental rights, with an emphasis on protection against harmful content and addiction, and with a clear ambition that age verification in the use of social networks and applications becomes a standard, implemented in a manner that is secure, verifiable and minimally intrusive.

In this way, Slovenia is joining countries that have already announced or adopted legislation in this area, including Australia, France, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Greece and others.

Source: Ministry of Education