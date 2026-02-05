Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on FW de Klerk Foundation Annual Conference

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, yesterday, 03 February 2026, delivered an address during the FW de Klerk Foundation Annual Conference held under the theme: “Local Government Elections 2026: Chances and Challenges for Municipalities to Fulfil Their Constitutional Mandate.”

Minister Hlabisa confirmed that government, working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), is fully prepared for the 2026 Local Government Elections, scheduled to occur between 1 November 2026 and 30 January 2027. He assured participants that the required systems and mechanisms are in place to ensure transparent, impartial and credible elections.

The Minister noted that numerous municipalities continue to struggle, pointing to inadequate financial management, insufficient administrative capacity and recurring governance shortcomings. He further highlighted that these weaknesses stem from both political leadership deficiencies and technical skills gaps within administrations.

Minister Hlabisa underscored the urgent need for capable councillors to strengthen municipal performance. He encouraged citizens to choose leaders based on competence rather than sentiment or party affiliation, emphasising that effective local governance depends on:

Competent mayors, speakers and executive office bearers

Administrations able to analyse financial statements, audit findings and compliance reports

Qualified municipal managers, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and technical specialists

Addressing declining voter participation, the Minister warned that opting not to vote empowers minority interests to influence outcomes for the majority. He emphasised that active public involvement is vital for accountability, oversight and improved service delivery.

On coalition governments, Minister Hlabisa acknowledged that they have become an enduring element of South Africa’s political landscape. He stressed that such arrangements must be guided by principle rather than convenience, with a focus on stability, continuity and advancing community needs.

The Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Mrs Elita de Klerk, opened the event by highlighting that local government is where citizens most directly engage with democracy. She called for sincere, solution driven dialogue rooted in constitutional values, transparency and strengthened service delivery.

Auditor General Ms Tsakani Maluleke reiterated the pressing need to enhance municipal financial discipline, citing persistent challenges including weak internal controls, regulatory breaches and poor documentation practices. She cautioned that governance failures have far reaching effects on service delivery, investment confidence and public trust.

Minister Hlabisa further emphasised the importance of teaching humanity, respect and patriotism from an early age, especially as a response to South Africa’s alarming levels of gender based violence. He stresses that young boys must be raised to respect women and understand their role in building a safe, dignified society.

The conference concluded by affirming that the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections present a critical moment to reinforce leadership, rebuild stability and ensure that municipalities carry out their constitutional obligations effectively.

