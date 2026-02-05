Western Cape Agriculture on intensified efforts to manage outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth disease

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, the Western Cape Government Cabinet received an update on measures the province and agricultural stakeholders are taking to manage Foot-and-Mouth disease (FMD).

Thus far, FMD has been contained in the province. We are determined to ensure that the livestock industry is protected, safeguarding livelihoods and jobs, and ensuring that our economy continues to grow.

In November 2025, Western Cape Veterinary Services confirmed an outbreak of FMD on a farm near Gouda. At the time, appropriate measures were immediately instituted to address the issue.

Ongoing measures implemented to address FMD

Cabinet noted and endorsed ongoing measures to prevent a further spread of the disease.

These include:

Placing affected property under quarantine, along with two other properties in the Velddrif and Bredasdorp areas, from where cattle are believed to have been moved to the Gouda farm.

All properties with cloven-hoofed animals within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected area were also quarantined, while veterinary teams conducted thorough inspections.

Epidemiological tracing was carried out.

Clear communication channels were opened to keep stakeholders informed.

Establishing roadblocks and inspection points to monitor and regulate the movement of livestock into and within the province.

The response is being implemented as a joint effort between the provincial government, Agri Western Cape, and affected municipalities, among others, to prevent a wider economic and agricultural impact.

FMD is a controlled animal disease in South Africa. While it poses no risk to humans, it is highly contagious among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. The virus spreads easily through direct animal contact or indirectly via contaminated vehicles, equipment, clothing, or feed.

Cabinet has endorsed the ongoing whole-of-society approach to managing FMD, as effective management cannot rest with the Western Cape Government alone.

Cabinet noted and endorsed continued efforts by the provincial Department of Agriculture to work in collaboration with neighboring provinces and the national Department of Agriculture, specifically its FMD Task Team, which is responsible for coordinating a nationwide strategy to control and ultimately eradicate the disease in South Africa within the next decade. Cabinet has also requested that the task team consider border closures to prevent disease spread from other neighbouring provinces.

“We must continue to work together, utilising all measures we have at our disposal to eradicate FMD. We will act swiftly to protect farmers, animals, and jobs. Ongoing coordinated surveillance, strict biosecurity, and transparent communication are essential. By working with industry and communities, we can halt the spread, restore confidence, and safeguard food security across the Western Cape through vigilance and science-led action,” emphasised Premier Winde.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer stated, “Our foremost priority is to protect the Western Cape’s livestock sector and the jobs that depend on it. Through coordinated action, strict biosecurity, and unwavering partnership with our farmers, vets, and industry bodies, we are containing this outbreak and safeguarding the agricultural economy. We will continue to act decisively, guided by science and collaboration, to prevent further spread and ensure the resilience of our province’s livestock industry.”

Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, said, “The movement of livestock is one of the highest risk pathways for spreading the virus, and we cannot afford any lapses that could threaten our agricultural sector, rural livelihoods, or food security.”

“Provincial Traffic Officers will therefore intensify inspections at all provincial entry points, including our major highways, arterials, and weighbridges. Our teams are being deployed to conduct thorough vehicle checks, verify documentation, and ensure compliance with all restrictions governing the transport of cloven hoofed animals. We will work closely with Veterinary Services, law enforcement partners, and neighbouring provinces to ensure that only properly authorised and safely transported livestock enters or moves through the Western Cape,” added Minister Sileku.

