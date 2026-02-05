Registration Open for the New Developments in PCNSL Treatment Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative

Registration is now open for the “New Developments in PCNSL Treatment” online educational event on March 27th, 2026, hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the “New Developments in PCNSL Treatment” online educational event on March 27th, 2026, at 11AM Pacific Time, hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI). This educational webinar is designed to allow members of the Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) community to hear directly from top experts in the neuro-oncology field about new research, clinical trials, specialists, treatments, support, and more.PCNSL is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that begins in immune system cells known as lymphocytes. Treatment for PCNSL usually includes chemotherapy, potentially in combination with other agents. While no therapies are specifically approved yet for treatment of PCNSL in the US, clinical trials are available.This online event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Registration is open now at https://endbraincancer.org/new-developments-in-pcnsl-treatments/ Thank you to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others for helping to support this event through collaboration and for making this free patient disease educational event possible. Companies interested in sponsoring this event should contact Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI Founder and CEO, at Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org.About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future educational events like this one, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate /.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

