Alchemy Markets to Exhibit at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, Showcasing Smarter Trading Infrastructure for Retail Traders

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemy Markets to Exhibit at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, Showcasing Smarter Trading Infrastructure for Retail TradersDubai, UAE - February 10-12, 2026 - Alchemy Markets, a regulated global multi-asset broker, will exhibit at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 as a Silver Sponsor, bringing its integrated trading, investing, and yield ecosystem to one of the industry’s most influential gatherings. The company will be welcoming visitors at Booth 83A at the Dubai World Trade Centre.At iFX EXPO Dubai, Alchemy Markets will focus on how retail traders can trade more efficiently by combining active execution, social trading, and passive yield within a single, streamlined environment. Rather than offering fragmented tools across multiple platforms, Alchemy Markets is designed around the full trader journey, from market access and execution to capital optimisation.Visitors to the Alchemy Markets booth will be able to explore the firm’s flagship products, including GDIUSD , a proprietary gold index built on futures-based pricing and institutional liquidity, designed to deliver tighter spreads and smarter execution than traditional spot gold. The team will also showcase its Copy Trading ecosystem, which allows retail traders to follow proven strategies while enabling experienced traders to monetise their performance transparently, as well as its High Yield Account, which allows clients to earn on uninvested funds without locking capital or adding trading complexity. Alchemy Markets will also showcase its TradingView integration, which is now available to its global client base, enabling traders to execute trades directly from TradingView’s charts while benefiting from Alchemy’s pricing, liquidity, and execution quality.“Retail traders today expect more than just access to markets; they expect tools that help them trade smarter and manage capital more effectively,” said Nick Kundnani, Group CEO of Alchemy Markets. “iFX EXPO Dubai brings together a highly engaged, international trading audience, and it’s the right place for us to have meaningful conversations about execution quality, transparency, and how modern trading infrastructure should actually work.”Alchemy Markets’ presence at iFX EXPO Dubai reflects its broader strategy to make institutional-grade trading conditions accessible without sacrificing usability. With support for TradingView, MetaTrader 4 and 5, and a growing suite of integrated products, the company continues to focus on execution speed, pricing quality, and simplicity, areas where retail traders often face unnecessary compromises.“Our goal is to remove friction from the trading experience,” said Bobby Winters, Group COO of Alchemy Markets. “At the expo, we’re not just showing features. We’re showing how active trading, copy trading, and yield can coexist in one environment, giving traders clarity, flexibility, and better control over how their capital is used.”Throughout the event, the Alchemy Markets team will be available to meet retail traders, partners, and industry professionals to discuss market access, trading conditions, and the future of fintech-driven trading solutions.Event DetailsEvent: iFX EXPO Dubai 2026Dates: 10–12 February 2026Location: Dubai World Trade CentreBooth: 83AAbout Alchemy MarketsAlchemy Markets is a regulated, multi-asset brokerage offering retail traders access to forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and proprietary instruments through institutional-grade infrastructure. With a focus on transparency, execution quality, and integrated trading solutions, Alchemy Markets delivers a unified environment where traders can actively trade, follow strategies, and earn on idle funds with confidence.For more information, visit www.alchemymarkets.com

