DX.Partners Announces the Formation of AltaDX: Joining DXFactor’s Fitness & Wellness Vertical with ALTA Technology Group

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DX.Partners today announced the strategic merger of DXFactor ’s Fitness & Wellness business vertical with ALTA Technology Group, forming a new category-focused company called AltaDX For DX.Partners, this moment is not a transaction — it’s the natural outcome of years of focused work.DX.Partners is an operator-led venture studio built on a simple belief: durable companies are created when deep domain expertise, compounding data, and scalable distribution come together in a meaningful way. DXFactor was created to operationalize that belief — serving as the execution engine that helps companies turn strategy into systems, data into action, and ambition into measurable outcomes.Over time, DXFactor’s work in Fitness & Wellness grew beyond individual transformation efforts. It became a repeatable platform built on deep operational understanding, real data patterns, and OMAP — the Outcomes Micro Agents Platform. At that point, the opportunity was no longer an incremental improvement. It was category-level impact.Bringing that platform together with ALTA Technology Group, long respected for its deep domain leadership and understanding of how Fitness & Wellness organizations operate and scale, made the next step clear.“We saw this coming,” said Al Noshirvani, Executive Chairman of AltaDX and Founder of ALTA Technology Group. “As DXFactor’s work in Fitness & Wellness deepened, it became clear this wasn’t just transformation — it was the foundation of a category-scale platform. AltaDX is the natural result of that evolution.”AltaDX brings strategy, operations, and execution together under one focused platform — redefining how Fitness & Wellness organizations approach transformation at scale.“Dharmesh Trivedi didn’t just deliver transformation at DXFactor — he built a new operating model,” said Sundeep Sanghavi, Chairman of DX.Partners, DXFactor, and AltaDX. “Bringing that foundation into AltaDX is what turns this from a merger into category creation.”DXFactor continues forward as a core execution platform within DX.Partners, bringing an outcomes-driven mindset to enterprises and portfolio companies across multiple verticals. DXFactor specializes in building agentic AI and execution frameworks that turn strategy into results — and in some cases, into entirely new companies.About AltaDXAltaDX is an outcomes-driven transformation firm serving enterprise Fitness & Wellness organizations. By unifying deep domain and operational expertise with digital transformation and AI execution through OMAP™, AltaDX helps operators scale growth, improve efficiency, and elevate member experience.About DXFactorDXFactor is an outcomes-driven digital transformation company that helps organizations turn strategy into execution through data, AI, and technology. DXFactor specializes in building agentic AI and outcomes framework that produce measurable results — and in some cases, entirely new companies — across multiple verticals.About DX.PartnersDX.Partners is an operator-led venture studio that builds and backs companies with durable Domain, Data, and Distribution moats. From paper-napkin ideas to category-defining businesses, DX.Partners works side by side with founders to create companies designed for long-term impact and meaningful exits.

