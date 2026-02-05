President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes oversight visit to SARS National Command Centre, 5 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 5 February 2026, undertake an oversight visit to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) National Command Centre in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

The visit forms part of a broader engagement with key government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and National Treasury, aimed at demonstrating SARS’ progress and showcasing its modernisation initiatives.

SARS was established in terms of the South African Revenue Service Act, 1997 (Act No. 34 of 1997) to function as an autonomous agency responsible for administering South Africa’s tax system and customs service.

During his visit, President Ramaphosa will undertake a walkabout of exhibitions showcasing the work of various SARS business units, including Customs, Taxpayer Engagement, and the Modernisation and Innovation Hub.

The President will also be briefed on the operations and ongoing modernisation of the National Command Centre, which is designed to monitor tax compliance, revenue collection, and key operational metrics in real time.

The President will deliver a keynote address and interact with SARS staff members.

The Visit will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 February 2026

Time: 10h30

Venue: SARS National Command Centre, Brooklyn, Pretoria

Note to media: Due to space limitations, a media pool is in place for the visit. The keynote address will be live streamed on all Presidency social media platforms.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates