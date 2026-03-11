Community Christian School Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Christ-Centered Education

STOCKBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Christian School has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, recognizing the school’s ongoing commitment to developing students who are not only academically prepared but grounded in character, purpose, and faith. The award highlights CCS’s role as a trusted partner to families seeking an education that shapes both the mind and the heart.Founded on the mission of Preparing Christian Leaders of Tomorrow, CCS has built a learning environment where academics, biblical truth, service, and leadership intersect. Small class sizes allow teachers to truly know their students, support their strengths, and guide them through the pivotal moments that define growth. This intentional approach, reinforced by SAIS and Cognia dual accreditation, reflects a standard of excellence that reaches beyond the classroom.The Class of 2025 captured that impact clearly. The graduating seniors achieved a 100% graduation rate as well as college acceptance, earning more than 6.5 million dollars in scholarships. Students completed over 7,000 community service hours and collectively earned more than 500 semester hours of transferable college credit, with nearly every senior qualifying for HOPE or Zell Miller. These outcomes speak to both the dedication of the faculty and the character of the students.“This award is deeply meaningful to our team,” said Head of Schools Rick Johnson. “It reflects the hard work of our students and the dedication of our faculty and staff. We are grateful for our parents’ commitment to the school’s mission. Education is a calling, and this recognition reinforces that we are making a difference in the lives of the those we serve.”As CCS celebrates this statewide honor, the school remains focused on its mission: equipping students to lead with wisdom, faith, and conviction in every chapter of life.For more information click here

