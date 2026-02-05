Minister Parks Tau undertakes a landmark visit to China, 5 to 7 Feb

Minister Parks Tau will undertake a working visit to China between 5 – 7 February 2026. This trip comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth. The purpose of the trip is to sign the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (CAEPA), which will see South African exports getting duty free access to the Chinese Market and attract investment into South Africa.

Minister Tau will also take this opportunity to meet with various Chinese companies that have an interest in investing in South Africa.

China has been South Africa's major trading partner for more than 15 years. South Africa and China have a strong bilateral relationship that has been elevated to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership as formalised during President Cyril Ramaphosa's official visit to China in September 2024.

