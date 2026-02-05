Domabuy Launches with Diverse Expert Team to Deliver Fast, Fair Cash Offers for Long Island and NYC Homes
Domabuy launches: Diverse expert team buys Long Island & NYC homes for cash. Fast, as-is, no repairs or fees. Dozens already purchased, renovated & sold.
Since its recent formation, Domabuy has already purchased, renovated, and successfully sold dozens of homes on Long Island, proving the team’s deep market knowledge and hands-on expertise in delivering value to both sellers and the local community.
Domabuy offers a simple, transparent solution for anyone looking to sell their house fast in Long Island or NYC. The company buys homes as-is for cash, meaning no repairs, no cleaning, no staging, no commissions, and no agent fees. Homeowners can receive a competitive cash offer within 24 hours and close on their preferred timeline—as quickly as 7 days—with zero financing delays or uncertainties.
Founded by George Fatakhov, Domabuy combines over a decade of local real estate experience with fresh perspectives from finance, customer service, and other industries. As Long Island natives deeply rooted in the community, the team prioritizes fairness, respect, and personalized service.
“At Domabuy, we’ve assembled a diverse team to better serve homeowners in any situation,” said George Fatakhov, Founder of Domabuy. “Whether you’re facing foreclosure, divorce, relocation, major repairs, or simply want a quick, stress-free sale, we’re here to help—not haggle. Our goal is to deliver the highest possible cash offer while making the process as smooth as possible.”
Domabuy supports homeowners facing a wide range of challenges, including:
Foreclosure or pre-foreclosure
Probate or inherited properties
Divorce
Relocation
Costly repairs
Landlord fatigue
Or any reason to sell quickly
The straightforward three-step process:
Submit basic property information
Receive a no-obligation fair cash offer
Choose your closing date and get paid
For those searching for reliable cash home buyers Long Island NY, we buy houses Long Island, or sell my house fast NYC, Domabuy provides a trusted local alternative to national chains, backed by community focus, proven expertise, and a growing track record of successful transactions.
About Domabuy
Domabuy purchases single-family homes, condos, townhouses, multi-family properties, and more for cash throughout Long Island and NYC. With no fees, no repairs required, and no complications, Domabuy empowers homeowners to move forward quickly and confidently. Visit https://domabuy.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Domabuy
George Fatakhov, Founder
Phone: 516-218-1481
Email: info@domabuy.com
Website: https://domabuy.com
