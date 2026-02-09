MUSE HEALTH LAUNCHES OPAT, EXPANDING ADVANCED OUTPATIENT AND POST-ACUTE CARE CAPABILITIES

Patients need continuity, clinical accountability, and coordination after discharge and beyond episodic encounters” — Ricardo Johnson II, CEO of Muse Health

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muse Health this week announced the launch of OPAT (Outpatient and Post-Acute Treatment) as a Muse Health company, marking a significant step in the expansion of Muse Health’s clinical services and care delivery capabilities. The launch strengthens Muse Health’s ability to support health systems, providers, and partners with advanced outpatient and post-acute care solutions designed to improve outcomes, reduce unnecessary utilization, and extend care safely beyond traditional inpatient settings.OPAT delivers hospital-grade intravenous therapy in the home through a coordinated model that includes registered nurse oversight, clinical protocols, monitoring, and escalation pathways. This clinical foundation supports OPAT’s broader outpatient and post-acute treatment pathways, helping providers manage complex patient populations during transitions of care while extending continuity beyond inpatient settings.As part of Muse Health, OPAT will operate alongside the Oasis Care Navigation Platform, enabling tighter coordination across hospitals, ambulatory clinics, behavioral health, and community-based services. This integration connects clinical delivery with navigation, data, and operational insights across the care continuum.“OPAT reflects how care is increasingly delivered,” said Ricardo Johnson II, CEO of Muse Health. “Patients need continuity, clinical accountability, and coordination after discharge and beyond episodic encounters. Launching OPAT within Muse Health allows us to extend care thoughtfully, align it with navigation and intelligence, and support providers as they manage higher-acuity patients beyond inpatient settings.”As a Muse Health company, OPAT will benefit from enterprise-grade care navigation, data integration, and analytics through Oasis. This alignment enables real-time coordination between clinicians, navigators, and care teams, while maintaining clinical rigor and operational discipline. Health systems and partners will gain improved visibility into outcomes, utilization, and patient experience across the full continuum of care.OPAT’s integration strengthens Muse Health’s ability to help healthcare organizations operate as coordinated systems rather than disconnected services. OPAT will initially launch in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties in California, with additional markets expected to follow. For more information about OPAT, visit www.mhopat.com About Muse HealthMuse Health is a healthcare technology and services company focused on improving outcomes and reducing costs through coordinated care, advanced analytics, and system-level integration. Its Oasis Care Navigation Platform supports health systems, payers, employers, and providers with enterprise-grade navigation, intelligence, and operational tools that enable better care across the full continuum. To learn more, visit, https://mymusehealth.com/ About OPAT, a Muse Health CompanyOPAT (Outpatient and Post-Acute Treatment) provides advanced outpatient and post-acute clinical services designed to support patients during critical transitions of care. Working in partnership with providers and health systems, OPAT helps extend high-quality clinical care beyond inpatient settings while maintaining safety, accountability, and continuity. For more information, visit www.mhopat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.