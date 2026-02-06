Automotive Defense Specialists Announces New Content On How A BAR-Focused Law Firm Can Help Smog Technicians

Automotive Defense Specialists Announces A New Post On How Modern Law Firms Help Smog Techs And Auto Repair Shops Navigate California Regulations.

Our lawyers who defend auto repair shops and technicians believe in the conveniences of today's "smart" cars.” — William Ferreira

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of lawyers representing smog and auto repair shops against the California Bureau of Automotive Repair at https://bar.ca.gov/ , is proud to announce a new post addressing modern cars and smog testing shops. Today's cars use advanced electronic technology, and this advanced technology is complicating the regulatory environment. Smog and auto repair technicians face new challenges, requiring advanced training to support new automobiles and increasing the opportunity of errors, including honest mistakes. The reality is that many "false positives" can occur and yet the auto repair shop or smog technician may need a skilled law firm to defend their interests."Our lawyers who defend auto repair shops and technicians believe in the conveniences of today's "smart" cars. We can speak to clients hands-free and quickly manage conversations while commuting to and from work. Every modern car is essentially a computer on wheels. Unfortunately, those same conveniences have made the job more difficult for the smog testing community," explained William Ferreira , lead attorney at Automotive Defense Specialists. "But our team is ready to defend them against the BAR in a new age, because the more things change the more they stay the same."Smog testing technicians and auto shop owners can review the new blog post at https://automotivedefense.com/2025/12/16/a-new-wave-of-automobiles-has-many-technicians-scratching-their-heads/ . Advances in automobile technology have created new challenges for the smog testing and auto repair industry. Some new engine parts may be made of plastic, which can be more delicate than metal. Cleaner automotive technology has affected emissions testing, and smog testing may require advanced knowledge of new engine designs.A legal team focused on defending smog shops and technicians can quickly address allegations, licensing issues, and smog citations. Automotive Defense Specialists manage smog repair defense cases in Northern and Southern California. The firm was founded by lead attorney William Ferreira ( https://automotivedefense.com/about/williamferreira/ ). Smog testing and auto repair shops accused of misconduct by the Bureau of Auto Repair can contact the law firm for a no-obligation consultation about the case.ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists is a leading law firm that represents auto repair facilities specializing in smog testing and repairs at https://automotivedefense.com/ . Based in California and serving the state from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Eureka to San Diego and every community within the Golden State. The law firm also represents smog technicians fighting BAR suspensions. Legal support includes Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and STAR suspensions. The lawyers can step in and work with the Bureau of Auto Repair to have a charge dismissed. If the case does need to go to court, the legal team can defend against the Bureau of Automotive Repair. The law firm provides phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and other professionals facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

