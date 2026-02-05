Companies lose valuable website traffic to AI summaries. MoatBuilder.AI provides the GEO playbook and assets for becoming the answer to active buyers’ questions.

The funnel has flipped. Buyers use AI to shortlist before they visit your website. If your story isn't structured for AI discovery, you're invisible to the highest-intent traffic in the market.” — Karin Pespisa, Founder, MoatBuilder.AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoatBuilder.AI today ships the first GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) storytelling engine designed to maximize brand visibility where modern buyers now shortlist and buy: inside AI-generated answers.Founders and lean marketing teams use MoatBuilder.AI to analyze competitive whitespace, surface trending story angles, and turn their product differentiators into authentic, machine-readable narratives. This drives visibility in the zero-click commerce layer that traditional SEO cannot reach.The Funnel has FlippedBrand narrative that lags behind product velocity precludes products from appearing in AI answers. As zero-click shortlists and AI commerce take hold, MoatBuilder.AI converts raw product data into full-stack PR and GEO assets in formats that Large Language Models (LLMs) trust."The funnel has flipped. Buyers now use AI to shortlist before they visit your website, speak to a sales rep or click an ad," said Karin Pespisa, Founder of MoatBuilder.AI. "If your story isn't structured for AI discovery across multiple touchpoints, you're invisible to the highest-intent traffic in the market. With MoatBuilder.AI, SMBs and startups ship authentic, GEO narrative designed to reach active buyers.”The GEO PlaybookDeveloped by a PR and AI expert, MoatBuilder.AI addresses brand invisibility by positioning every product, webinar, funding, dev day and event into formats that LLMs and reporters prioritize. This framework serves as the GEO playbook for SMBs, startups and scaleups who need to meet modern buyers where they shop. It positions their product-market fit (PMF) for maximum visibility where buyers find and select products."As AI reshapes how B2B buyers discover solutions, static websites are no longer enough to drive sales," said Paul Baier, CEO, Co-founder and Principal Analyst at GAI Insights. "MoatBuilder.AI gives leadership teams a practical mechanism to insert their value proposition directly into the AI-driven research workflows of their future customers."PR-in-a-Box for Lean TeamsMoatBuilder.AI functions as an automated strategist, providing PR-in-a-Box up to the point of distribution. The engine analyzes a company’s differentiators against competitive whitespace opportunities to produce technically structured storytelling assets–including press releases, media alerts, pitches, blog articles and FAQs–specifically formatted for ingestion by LLMs.This approach allows companies to own their moat by seeding AI models with the myriad narrative touchpoints needed for accurate AI citations. By cutting 99% of the time required for strategic positioning, MoatBuilder.AI prevents the common gap where product innovation outpaces market understanding.Scaling GEO on an SMB BudgetHigh-growth startups and SMBs often lack full-scale corporate communications resources but must compete in noisy markets. MoatBuilder.AI delivers 80% cost savings compared to traditional agencies’ strategic positioning, messaging and content development. It acts as a force multiplier, allowing teams to hand off narrative assets to PR professionals for relationship building, or use the included pitches to contact reporters directly.Pricing and AvailabilityMoatBuilder.AI is priced for SMBs, startups and scaleups with lean marketing resources. Strategically-positioned GEO narrative assets start at $99 with no subscription fees or retainers. Curated packs deliver full-stack PR and GEO assets in under 15 minutes:• Launch Pack ($499): Complete go-to-market (GTM) assets for every product, feature, funding round and customer win.• Event-Webinar Pack ($449): Drive attendance and visibility for time-based webinars, events, dev days, demos and speaking engagements.Access MoatBuilder.AI today at https://www.MoatBuilder.AI About MoatBuilder.AIMoatBuilder.AI is the first GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) storytelling engine for SMBs, startups and scaleups that need to reach active buyers through AI answers and zero-click commerce. A product of Boston-based Trendgage.AILLC, the engine strategically positions brands and product-market fit (PMF) for maximum discovery by Large Language Models (LLMs) and the media. Learn more at https://www.MoatBuilder.AI Media Contact:Karin Pespisa, FounderMoatBuilder.AIpespisa@moatbuilder.ai(617) 922-6868Fast Reference FAQQ: How does MoatBuilder.AI help my business show up in AI answers?A: MoatBuilder.AI positions your product story into machine-readable formats that LLMs prioritize when generating answers. This allows SMBs, startups and scaleups to seed AI models with the myriad narrative touchpoints needed for accurate AI citations.Q: Is MoatBuilder.AI a replacement for a PR agency?A: MoatBuilder.AI functions as an automated strategist, providing PR-in-a-Box up to the point of distribution at 20% of typical retainer costs. It acts as a force multiplier, allowing teams to hand off narrative assets to PR professionals for relationship building, or use the included pitches to contact reporters directly.Q: What’s the difference between SEO and the GEO provided by MoatBuilder.AI?A: SEO optimizes for blue links and keywords, while MoatBuilder.AI optimizes for inclusion in generative AI answers. GEO focuses on seeding AI models with myriad narrative touchpoints that make your brand visible to AI in an authentic, grounded way.###

