Grand Canyon West Offers Buy One Get One Free All Access Pass for California Residents Throughout February
Now through Feb. 28, California residents with a valid ID who purchase an All-Access Pass will receive a second All-Access Pass for free (a $99 value). This offer cannot be combined with other offers, and must be purchased at Grand Canyon West with valid ID (offer is not available online).
The All-Access Pass includes the following:
• General admission to Grand Canyon West
• Access to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor
• Rides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point
• Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)
• $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*
• $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*
• Unlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point
• Cultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe
o *available with purchase of $20 minimum
To learn more about Grand Canyon West, please visit GrandCanyonWest.com.
