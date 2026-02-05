Grand Canyon West Offers Buy One Get One Free All Access Pass for California Residents Throughout February

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout February, Grand Canyon West is thrilled to invite California residents to the breathtaking natural wonder with unbeatable deals for California Resident Month . Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is the closest part of the Grand Canyon to California, located only two hours east of Las Vegas, NV. A quick trip is easier than many realize, giving Californians a special opportunity to experience breathtaking views of the West Rim, thrilling activities and immersive cultural exhibits.Now through Feb. 28, California residents with a valid ID who purchase an All-Access Pass will receive a second All-Access Pass for free (a $99 value). This offer cannot be combined with other offers, and must be purchased at Grand Canyon West with valid ID (offer is not available online).The All-Access Pass includes the following:• General admission to Grand Canyon West• Access to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor• Rides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point• Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)• $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*• $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*• Unlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point• Cultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribeo *available with purchase of $20 minimumTo learn more about Grand Canyon West, please visit GrandCanyonWest.com.

