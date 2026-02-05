Safety Harbor Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Festival Returns with Celebrity Chef Showcase and Live Music

2026 Weekend lineup

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art & Seafood on the Waterfront , presented by Golf Cart Superstore, returns to Safety Harbor Waterfront Park on Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22, 2026, bringing two full days of live entertainment, fresh seafood, family-friendly activities, and scenic waterfront fun to Tampa Bay.Hosted by the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce , the annual festival delivers a full weekend of culinary programming, live music, fine art, and community-focused activities, all set along the beautiful Safety Harbor waterfront.One of the weekend’s signature attractions is the Celebrity Chef Showcase, taking place Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm. This year, the former Seafood Showdown is being reimagined as the Tides Seafood Showcase, featuring live cooking demonstrations from local and celebrity chefs. Guests will enjoy front-row access to engaging on-stage demos as chefs prepare seafood dishes live, sharing culinary techniques, tips, and inspiration.Participating chefs include Chef Nick Ocando of Allelo and Juno & The Peacock, Chef Mario Brunoli of Eat, Art, Love, and Chef Chuck Bandel from the Dali Museum. Select VIP guests will enjoy exclusive tastings during the demonstrations in the Sylvan Abbey VIP Lounge Experience.Live music performances throughout the weekend will be held at the 2026 Achieva Credit Union Stage. Saturday’s lineup features Old-Time Sailor Band from 12 pm to 2 pm, followed by Beach Bumz Band, a Jimmy Buffett and Trop Rock tribute, from 4 pm to 7 pm. On Sunday, Jam Jones performs from 1 pm to 3 pm, followed by Greg Billings and The Stay Up Lates from 4 pm to 6 pm.Beyond the stage, the festival offers interactive art experiences, a centrally located Kids’ Zone with oversized games and activities, and hands-on waterfront demonstrations. The event’s walkable layout allows guests to browse artists, sample seafood easily, enjoy live entertainment, and relax along the bay.Admission to Art & Seafood on the Waterfront is free, and the event is family and dog-friendly, with leashed pets welcome. Festival hours are 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday and noon to 6 pm on Sunday.Guests 21 and over can elevate their festival access with the Sylvan Abbey VIP Lounge Experience, which includes stage-side lounge seating, an open bar with beer and wine, premium wine tastings from Ed’s Fine Wines, a chef-prepared seafood buffet by Tailgate Pro Entertainment, private VIP restrooms, live painting by local artists with opportunities to win original artwork, exclusive swag bags, and more. VIP tickets are available as a weekend pass or single-day options at https://www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-seafood-on-the-waterfront/ About the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce:Founded in 1930, the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization of individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs working together to make a positive impact on the Safety Harbor community. Located in the heart of historic downtown at 200 Main Street, the Chamber supports local businesses through advocacy, connection, and community-focused programming.Art & Seafood on the Waterfront is one of the Chamber’s annual signature events, presented by Golf Cart Superstore and held at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park. The free, family- and dog-friendly festival celebrates the city’s vibrant arts community, coastal cuisine, live music, and waterfront charm, drawing thousands of attendees each year through a diverse mix of fine artists and craft vendors, seafood and culinary experiences, interactive activities, live entertainment, and an elevated Sylvan Abbey VIP Lounge Experience. For more information, VIP tickets, and full festival details, visit https://www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-seafood-on-the-waterfront/ Sponsorship opportunities for 2026 are available through the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce at (727) 726-2890. Members of the media, food bloggers, and social media influencers are invited to cover Art & Seafood on the Waterfront, with opportunities for vendor tastings, behind-the-scenes access, and VIP content experiences. To request press credentials, contact Megan O’Hare at megan@wingwomanbrands.com.

