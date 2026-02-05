Grace Frank Group Announces 20th Annual Sweetheart Home Tour

20th Annual Sweetheart Homes Tour

Grace Frank Group’s February 15 Sweetheart Home Tour showcases area listings with in-person tours, giveaways, and a new virtual experience.

The Sweetheart Home Tour is about more than open houses, it’s about creating an experience, connecting with our community, and helping people fall in love with where they live.” — Grace Frank

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Frank Group is proud to announce its 20th Annual Sweetheart Home Tour, taking place Sunday, February 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM (Eastern)This beloved February tradition invites buyers, homeowners, and community members to explore a curated selection of homes during a progressive, self-guided tour—complete with sweet surprises and exclusive giveaways along the way.The Sweetheart Home Tour features multiple listings across the area, allowing guests to tour homes at their own pace using a provided tour map. Each home has been thoughtfully prepared and professionally presented, highlighting Grace Frank Group’s commitment to showcasing properties in a way that helps buyers truly connect with the space.In addition to touring the homes, attendees will be entered for a chance to win one of three Sweetheart giveaways, including dinner for two, a curated gift basket or a gift card—a perfect way to spoil a sweetheart or treat yourself this Valentine’s season.New this year, one featured property will be showcased through a virtual tour experience, allowing guests who are unable to attend in person to still participate, explore the home, and qualify for giveaway entry. This addition reflects Grace Frank Group’s continued focus on accessibility, innovation, and modern home marketing.“The Sweetheart Home Tour is about more than open houses,” said Grace Frank, founder of Grace Frank Group. “It’s about creating an experience—celebrating our listings, connecting with our community, and helping people fall in love with where they live.”The event is open to all—guests are encouraged to bring a partner, friend, or attend solo. Whether actively house hunting or simply curious about the local real estate market, the Sweetheart Home Tour offers a welcoming and engaging way to explore homes this February.Event Details:Date: February 15Time: 2:00–4:00 PM (Eastern)Format: Progressive home tours throughout Greater Chattanooga, TNGiveaways: Dinner for two, curated gift basket, gift cardsFor event details, tour locations, and virtual tour registration, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1DuAkJR3Pp/ or follow Grace Frank Group on social media.About Grace Frank GroupGrace Frank Group is a trusted real estate team known for its client-first approach, thoughtful marketing, and deep community roots. With over 20 years of experience, the team specializes in creating meaningful home-buying and selling experiences through expert guidance and innovative presentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.