Oregon Department of Emergency Management Promotes Flood Preparedness at OMSI Event

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will join the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) on Monday, Feb. 23, at OMSI’s Empirical Theater in Portland for an event commemorating the historic 1996 floods that impacted communities across the region.

The program begins at 6 p.m. and will feature interactive exhibits, including a water table demonstrating the hydrological cycle, and information on flood watches, warnings and advisories. Attendees will also learn where to access current and forecast data to stay informed.

OEM will host a table at the event to share resources and engage community members in activities as part of its new Ready or Not campaign, which focuses on encouraging Oregonians to consider how they prepare for disasters before they happen.

“Flooding remains one of Oregon’s most common and costly hazards,” said Kayla Thompson, OEM Community Preparedness Coordinator. “This event is a great opportunity to reflect on the lessons of 1996 and to empower individuals and families with practical steps they can take today to stay safe and resilient.”

OEM encourages residents to learn more about how to Be 2 Weeks Ready on the agency website or visit Ready.gov for flood preparedness tips. Also, people should sign up for emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov and turn on the Wireless Emergency Alerts on their phones.

Homeowners and renters are also urged to complete an annual insurance review to ensure adequate coverage for all hazards. Standard policies typically do not include flood insurance, so residents should explore additional coverage options. Flood insurance can help protect against damage caused by floodwaters and water seeping into basements through foundations. You can learn more about disaster insurance on the Division for Financial Regulation’s disaster insurance pages.

Event Details:

What: Oregon American Meteorological Society 1996 Flood Observance Event

When: Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Where: OMSI Empirical Theater, 1945 S.E. Water Ave., Portland

More information about the event can be found on the Oregon AMS website.