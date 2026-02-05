RCP responds to the publication of the National Cancer Plan for England

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) welcomes the ambition set out in the National Cancer Plan and its clear focus on prevention, earlier diagnosis, improving survival and supporting people to live well with and beyond cancer. Physicians across the NHS will recognise the scale of the challenge and the urgency of action, particularly after years of missed cancer waiting time standards and widening inequalities in outcomes.

RCP clinical vice president and consultant medical oncologist, Dr Hilary Williams, said:

'The ambition in this plan is right. Earlier diagnosis, faster access to treatment and better support for people living with cancer must be non-negotiable, and it's good to see commitments on lung cancer screening and tightening up rules around sunbed use. But the delivery if this plan will depend on sustained investment in the physician workforce. This is particularly important in areas of deprivation, where the lack of NHS staff delays both diagnostics and treatment.

'We also welcome the recognition that cancer care does not end when treatment does. Supporting people to live well with cancer, addressing inequalities in access and outcomes, and ensuring joined-up care across hospital and community services are all areas where physicians are ready to play a central role.

'We are extremely pleased that recommendations from our position statement on acute and supportive oncology are reflected in the plan and we look forward to working with the government and other royal colleges to review and modernise multidisciplinary team working and develop clear and consistent standards for acute and supportive oncology. Too many cancers are currently diagnosed in hospital emergency departments – a more proactive, system-wide, preventative approach is needed.

'We particularly welcome the emphasis on preventative healthcare, expanding community diagnostics and reducing variation between regions. However, these reforms will only succeed if matched with long-term workforce planning and investment in services that means we can effectively manage the toxicity of new cancer drugs and recognise unmet needs at an earlier stage. At their best, acute and supportive oncology services can reduce pressure on acute care, alleviate corridor care and enable people to live their lives well, which is why we welcome the plan's commitment to clear and consistent national standards that learn from exemplar services.'

The RCP looks forward to working with government and the NHS to turn this ambition into meaningful, measurable improvements in cancer outcomes and patient experience.

The RCP published its response to the consultation on a National Cancer Plan in May 2025. This was developed by the RCP’s Medical Specialties Board in consultation with RCP special advisers, our Research and Academic Medicine Committee and the RCP Patient and Carer Network.