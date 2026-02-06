Point74 Unveils its New Pro Offering Built for Small to Mid-Market Food Manufacturers

Mark Wood, Point74 Commercial Director.

The UK’s leading food lifecycle management software provider launches a platform to help manufacturers manage recipes, costing and compliance in one system.

Point74 Pro is for manufacturers who are growing fast and are feeling the strain of manual processes. When recipes, costs and technical data live in different places, it is easy for errors to slip in.” — Mark Wood

BOURNE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point74 , the UK food product lifecycle management (PLM) specialist, today announced the launch of Point74 Pro a ready-to-use product development, finance and technical platform designed to help growing food manufacturers develop and launch products effectively. The platform allows users to fully digitise product development, from recipe creation and technical data to costing, compliance, and retailer-ready outputs.Point74’s Enterprise platform is already used by 8 of the top 20 companies featured in The Grocer’s Top 150 UK Food & Drink Supplier Rankings Report 2025, supporting complex product portfolios and large-scale operations. Point74 Pro brings the same core platform and discipline to small and mid-market manufacturers looking to scale product development with confidence.Mark Wood, Chief Commercial Officer at Point74, said “Point74 Pro is for manufacturers who are growing fast, launching more products, or struggling with their development, and are feeling the strain of manual processes. When recipes, costs and technical data live in different places, it is too easy for errors to slip in and margins to leak out. Point74 Pro brings everything into one controlled platform so teams can move faster and launch products with confidence.”As food manufacturers face increasing pressure to accelerate product development while meeting complex regulatory and commercial requirements from retailers, the software provides a practical foundation for managing product data consistently across the lifecycle, without the overhead of heavy customisation or a long installation process.Will Telford, Chief Technology Officer at Point74, added “Food manufacturers do not need another generic system; they need a platform that understands the realities of recipe-driven production, change control and compliance. Point74 Pro is engineered around clean master data, structured specifications and practical integrations, so teams get immediate insight into what is changing, what it impacts and what it will cost, before it becomes a problem.”Built for speed, accuracy and control Point74 Pro supports manufacturers to:• Create and develop recipes faster with structured version control• See costing and margin impacts early, not after the fact• Generate consistent technical and retailer-ready outputs from a single dataset• Strengthen compliance by reducing manual handling and data duplication• Improve cross-functional visibility between NPD, Technical and Commercial teamsPoint74 Pro is available now to UK food manufacturers. Point74 offers structured onboarding and support to help teams migrate and cleanse data, adopt best-practice workflows and accelerate time to value.Point74 is a UK-based software company specialising in product lifecycle management for food and beverage manufacturers. The company helps teams digitise recipe development, product data, costing and compliance workflows to reduce risk, improve speed to market and strengthen operational control.

