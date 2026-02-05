Wontech USA Unveils 'Power of the Pulse' Series: Next-Gen Aesthetic Technology for Practitioners

Register Here: https://wontechusa.com/bsr/board.php?bo_table=Event Each

Free two-part educational series features leading dermatologists showcasing the breakthrough Oligio X platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wontech USA, a leader in advanced medical aesthetic devices, today announced the launch of its "Power of the Pulse" webinar series, a complimentary two-part educational program designed to introduce practitioners to the revolutionary Oligio X technology platform. The virtual events are scheduled for February 11 and February 25, 2026.

The webinar series will feature presentations from renowned aesthetic medicine experts Dr. TJ Tsay, Dr. Thomas Adrian and Miranda Mogle, DNP, FNP-C, who will provide in-depth demonstrations of the Oligio X system's capabilities, share clinical insights, and discuss treatment protocols that are transforming patient outcomes across dermatology and medical aesthetics practices.

"The Power of the Pulse series represents our commitment to advancing practitioner education and bringing world-class aesthetic technology to the U.S. market," said Jason Kim, General Manager of Wontech USA. "We're thrilled to have Miranda Mogle, Dr. Tsay and Dr. Adrian share their expertise with colleagues who are seeking innovative solutions for their patients."

The Oligio X platform has garnered international recognition for its precision engineering and versatility in treating a wide range of aesthetic concerns. Originally developed in Korea, the technology is now making its mark in practices throughout North America, delivering consistent results that meet the evolving demands of today's aesthetic patients.

Webinar Series Details:

Session 1: Tuesday, February 11, 2026 - 5:30 PM PST

Session 2: Tuesday, February 25, 2026 - 2:30 PM PST

Format: Virtual presentation with live Q&A

Cost: Complimentary

Healthcare professionals and aesthetic practitioners interested in attending can register at https://wontechusa.com/bsr/board.php?bo_table=Event. Each session will include a live question-and-answer segment, allowing attendees to engage directly with the presenting physicians.

"The Oligio X represents the future of aesthetic medicine," said Dr. Tsay. "I'm excited to share what I've learned from treating patients around the world and to show my colleagues why this technology is generating such enthusiasm in our field."

The "Power of the Pulse" series is part of Wontech USA's broader initiative to support practitioner education and build awareness ahead of key industry events, including the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) conference and CES 2026.

About Wontech USA

Wontech USA is the North American division of Wontech Co., Ltd., a global leader in medical aesthetic device innovation headquartered in South Korea. Founded in 1999, the company is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower healthcare professionals to achieve exceptional patient outcomes. With products exported to over 80 countries worldwide, Wontech continues its tradition of research and development in laser, radio frequency and ultrasound technologies to proactively promote human health and beauty.

Website: www.wontech-usa.com

Instagram: @wontechusa

