Jaz-O and Smif-N-Wessun to Be Honored at FTF Awards (From The Fans) as Power Over Everything Live Resumes

The FTF Music Award, presented at Power Over Everything Live in Brooklyn, honoring hip-hop legends Jaz-O and Smif-N-Wessun. Salute

This is about saluting the people who built the culture and giving that recognition directly from the fans, where it truly belongs.” — Russell “Russ Prez” Pressley, Power Over Everything Live

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Over Everything Live returns to Brooklyn with a powerful night of culture, legacy, and community as the FTF Awards (From The Fans) —which launched earlier this year saluting legendary hip-hop group Fu-Schnickens—continue their mission by saluting two of Brooklyn’s most influential hip-hop forces: Jaz-O and Smif-N-Wessun.The event takes place Thursday, February 26, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Starr Bar, located at 214 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY. Admission is free and open to the public.Brooklyn, stand up.Guided by the belief that music truly has power over everything, Power Over Everything Live continues its mission of saluting authentic hip-hop culture while bringing fans, media, and industry together under one roof.The FTF Award (From The Fans)The FTF Award salutes the people who shaped music culture—honoring their life, impact, and legacy directly from the fans. Rooted in authenticity rather than industry politics, the FTF Award is a fan-powered recognition that places cultural influence, longevity, and community respect at the forefront.Saluting Jaz-OKnown to the culture as “The Originator,” Jaz-O is a pioneering rapper and producer whose influence runs deep in hip-hop history. Active since the late 1980s, Jaz-O helped redefine lyrical skill by introducing rapid-fire double-time and triple-time flows at a time when breath control, cadence, and technical precision became defining measures of MC excellence. His style was not just fast—it was intentional, precise, and ahead of its time.Beyond the microphone, Jaz-O’s legacy is firmly cemented through his role as an early mentor and collaborator to Jay-Z, appearing on Jay-Z’s earliest recordings and helping open doors at the very start of a historic career. Their Brooklyn-rooted partnership remains one of hip-hop’s most talked-about origin stories.On February 26, Jaz-O will receive the FTF Award (From The Fans), a salute rooted in authenticity and appreciation from the people who matter most.Saluting Smif-N-WessunOne of Brooklyn’s most respected and foundational hip-hop duos, Smif-N-Wessun have represented raw lyricism, street authenticity, and uncompromising East Coast sound since the early 1990s. As core members of the legendary Boot Camp Clik, the duo helped define the gritty underground movement that reshaped New York hip-hop during one of its most competitive eras.Breaking onto the scene with early appearances on Black Moon’s Enta Da Stage, Smif-N-Wessun quickly made their presence felt with the breakout single “Bucktown,” an underground anthem that became a defining record of 1990s hardcore hip-hop. Their 1995 debut album Dah Shinin’ is widely regarded as a classic, peaking on the Billboard 200 and reaching the Top 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, while producing standout records such as “Wrekonize,” “Sound Bwoy Bureill,” and “Wontime.”Across multiple eras and releases—including work under the Cocoa Brovaz name, key Boot Camp Clik collaborations, and acclaimed projects such as Reloaded, Monumental (produced by Pete Rock), and their latest project Infinity—Smif-N-Wessun have remained culturally relevant while staying true to their core sound.On February 26, Smif-N-Wessun will be saluted with the FTF Award (From The Fans) alongside Jaz-O, marking a powerful salute to Brooklyn’s enduring influence on hip-hop and the architects who built its foundation.Event Highlights• FTF Award ceremony honoring Jaz-O and Smif-N-Wessun• Live performances and special moments• Music by DJ Spunk (Aqtive Ent.)• Fans, media, and industry celebration• Free public admissionEvent DetailsDate: Thursday, February 26Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PMVenue: Starr BarAddress: 214 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NYAdmission: FREEMedia & Booking InquiriesAttn: Russell “Russ Prez” PressleyEmail: info@POEDigital.comEmail: info@FTFAwards.comPhone: 914-537-0067About Power Over Everything LiveThe award presentation and performances take place during the Power Over Everything Live Music Tour, an independent, artist-driven platform focused on discovering, developing, and elevating emerging talent. Originating from the Power Over Everything DJ compilation series—launched with DJ Envy and followed by Volume 2 hosted by DJ Self—the tour bridges established tastemakers with the next generation of voices. Distributed by POE Digital via The Orchard, the movement is self-funded, community-driven, and committed to integrity, ownership, and cultural growth.

