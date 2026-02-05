A New Way to Deliver Clean Renewable Energy to the Places the Grid Forgot

In the style of Da Vinci What we do

From Haida Gwaii to remote coastal regions worldwide, the Compeller™ turbine is designed to help microgrids replace diesel with clean, predictable power.

Communities should have practical options to reduce diesel use without compromising reliability” — Dorn Beattie, CEO of Swordfish Energy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for electricity is rising across Canada as transportation, industry, and digital infrastructure expand. At the same time, parts of the clean-energy transition remain constrained by geography: many remote and coastal communities are not easily served by major transmission systems and continue to rely on diesel generation for dependable power.

In off-grid settings, diesel is often used not by preference but by necessity. Fuel must be transported over long distances, costs can be volatile, and supply chains may be disrupted by weather or logistics. Diesel generation also introduces persistent noise and local air emissions.

Swordfish Energy Inc. is developing hydrokinetic generation for microgrid applications where reliability is a primary requirement. The company’s Compeller™ concept is designed to produce electricity from river and tidal currents, with the goal of supporting renewable, always-available power in environments where extending transmission lines is costly, slow, or impractical.

According to the company, the Compeller is being developed as a laminar-flow system intended to reduce turbulence compared with conventional approaches, and as a direct-drive configuration that avoids gearbox complexity. Swordfish says these design choices are intended to improve durability and serviceability in marine environments, where maintenance access and operating conditions can be challenging.

The company views hydrokinetic power as complementary to solar and wind in off-grid microgrids. While intermittent renewables can reduce fuel consumption, microgrids often still require predictable generation to stabilize supply and reduce diesel runtime.

This context is relevant for regions such as Haida Gwaii, where parts of the local electricity system are isolated from the main grid and have historically relied on diesel generation, particularly in the north. Haida Gwaii has long depended on diesel as part of its isolated power system, particularly in the north, with new renewable projects now working to displace that diesel over time.” (BC Hydro)

Communities should have practical options to reduce diesel use without compromising reliability,” said Dorn Beattie, CEO of Swordfish Energy. “Our focus is on hydrokinetic power that can be integrated into real-world microgrids and operated consistently in local conditions.”

Swordfish Energy says its near-term work is focused on moving from development to deployment, with an emphasis on validation in operating environments and microgrid integration. The company’s stated long-term objective is to expand access to clean, dependable electricity in locations where reliable energy choices have been limited.

About Dorn Beattie

Dorn Beattie is a serial entrepreneur and inventor with a track record of building and commercializing ventures across music, automotive manufacturing, digital signage, and golf innovation, combining creative leadership with hands-on product development and go-to-market execution. He has also pursued technology-enabled manufacturing, including AI-driven workflows, to accelerate design-to-production cycles. Today, he leads Swordfish Energy, advancing hydrokinetic power solutions aimed at delivering reliable clean energy and reducing diesel dependence for remote and coastal communities.

About Swordfish Energy Inc.

Swordfish Energy Inc. is a Vancouver-based cleantech company led developing the ‘Next Generation’ Laminar Flow Hydrokinetic Compeller, an in-stream renewable energy system designed to deliver predictable, low-impact electricity from moving water while protecting ecosystems and supporting community-led clean energy solutions.

