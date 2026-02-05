Diabetes Reversal Group Featured on National Television

DRG Appears on The Dr. Phil Show to Challenge the Status Quo of Type 2 Diabetes

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG) has officially stepped onto the national stage, appearing on the internationally recognized television program The Dr. Phil Show to address one of the most urgent health crises of our time: Type 2 Diabetes.In the episode, DRG sheds light on a powerful, often overlooked truth. Type 2 Diabetes does not have to be a life sentence. Through science-backed education, accountability, and sustainable lifestyle strategies, DRG is helping individuals reverse Type 2 Diabetes by reversing insulin resistance, regaining control of their blood sugar, and their lives."Type 2 Diabetes does not have to be permanent,” said Dr. Jeff Hockings, CEO/Founder of DRG. "This episode is about giving people accurate information and hope, based on real clinical results.”The Dr. Phil episode highlights real-world challenges faced by millions of Americans, while opening the door to a new narrative centered on empowerment, prevention, and reversal. DRG’s appearance reinforces its mission to transform how Type 2 Diabetes is understood and addressed, beyond typical management."As patients' numbers improve, they consult with their primary physician. When their numbers no longer support the medications they're taking, their medications are decreased," said Dr. Kristine Burke, Chief Medical Officer of DRG. "It is all done safely, and in response to what's happening in the body."Diabetes Reversal Group has the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes. With a rapidly growing national and international footprint, DRG continues to partner with healthcare professionals, community leaders, corporations, and organizations committed to changing lives through better metabolic health.

Watch The Full Episode Here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.