Let's Talk With Jessica Williams About Luxury Catering, Creative Expression, and Building Two Thriving Brands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let's Talk: Welcome back Jessica, we are excited to interview you again.Before we get into it, can you tell us anything about what shaped you into the business woman you are today?My mother and grandmother taught me to always go for what makes me happy and to create from the heart. I come from a family of entrepreneurs and I think it was natural for me to go this route. So much of who I am as an entrepreneur comes from the values I learned growing up. I never wanted a regular job, I wanted to do something that brought happiness to myself everyday. My grandmother and mother in particular, shaped the way I approach creativity. Beyond family, I was always the young and only one who ever wanted to learn to cook and then I was the one cooking for everyone. Roles reversed and I loved it! At the same time, becoming a business woman required resilience and vision. Winning awards, being featured on news outlets taught me that success isn't just about creativity, it's about strategy, leadership and showing up consistently, even when it's challenging.Let's Talk: Can you tell us about Elegant Spreads by Jess.Elegant Spreads by Jess is known for refined taste and elevated experiences. We are a luxury catering and event planning company. We specialize in elevated charcuterie, grazing tables, and full-service event planning. Every spread is curated with premium ingredients, layered textures, and elegant styling designed to create a moment people remember. I have quietly established myself as a tastemaker in luxury catering and event design.As the founder of Elegant Spreads by Jess, we deliver more than beautifully styled food. We create immersive culinary moments defined by intention, artistry, and unforgettable experiences. Serving Westchester County, NYC, Connecticut and surrounding areas.Let's Talk: Your Work has earned awards and media attention, can you share more about that?Yes! We have received multiple awards in the catering space and we've been featured on several major news channels. It's been incredible to see our creative approach get recognized, but what matters the most is the joy our work brings to people's celebrations.Let's Talk: What sets your approach apart from other caterers and planners?I focus on intention and personalization. Luxury isn't just a word you throw around. It isn't just about aesthetics but it's about how an event feels. From intimate gatherings to large scale celebrations, I craft experiences where clients can relax and enjoy the moment while I manage every detail behind the scenes. The combination of elegance and ease is what clients tell me keeps them coming back.Let's Talk: You also run @unmeasuredbites. How does that fit into your creative world?@unmeasuredbites is a cooking page on Instagram inspired by my grandma who passed away when I was young. My grandma was my best friend. taught me a lot and I am inspired to be like her everyday. It celebrates cooking without measuring just trusting your taste buds and enjoying the process. It's about honoring tradition and teaching people that the best meals often come from feeling rather than formula. It's another way I can share my creativity, skills and joy through food.Let's Talk: And then there is another one, Stick It, Sis. Tell us more about that.Stick It, Sis is my playful, bold sticker business. I design stickers that inspire confidence, sass, humor, and self-expression. Perfect for small business packages, laptops, planners, packaging or anything that could use a little personality. White it's a different medium, it's still about creativity and leaving a memorable impression but like Elegant Spreads by Jess.Let's Talk: How do you balance running multiple businesses?Honestly, call me crazy but I love it. I have ADHD and my mind is never quiet. When I get an idea, I go for it. It's all about intention and organization. I love that each brand lets me explore different aspects of creativity, luxury and elegance with Elegant Spreads. Intuitive cooking with @unmeasuredbites and playful expression with Stick It, Sis.Who knows, by the next time we speak I will probably have added on something new!Let's Talk: What drives you as a women-owned business in this space?I'm passionate about turning creativity into impact. Serving clients across New York, Connecticut, and beyond, I strive to create memorable experiences while inspiring others to truth their own creativity. Luxury isn't just about appearance, it's about making moments meaningful, lasting and joyful. No stress.Let's Talk: Any advice to other aspiring creatives?Follow your instincts, honor your roots and don't be afraid to create on your own terms. Remember, this is about you..no one else. Check us out on Instagram:
@elegantspreadsbyjessllc
@unmeasuredbites
@stickitsisContact Info for Catering/ Event Planning:
Elegantspreadbyjess@gmail.com
914-733-6640Contact Info for Stick It, Sis:
Stickitsisco@gmail.com

