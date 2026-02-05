Mozart Devco and Los Alamos County Execute MOU Driving the New Mexico Waste-to-Energy Project Forward

Mozart and Los Alamos County execute an MOU for a waste-to-energy plant on Ohkay Owingeh in North Central New Mexico

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mozart Devco, a developer of clean energy infrastructure projects, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Los Alamos County (LACO) to support Mozart’s Ohkay Owingeh Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facility.The proposed Ohkay Owingeh WtE plant will convert municipal solid waste into continuous, clean electricity for the regional grid, supporting waste diversion objectives while contributing to regional energy reliability.The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation as Mozart advances technical planning, engineering, and development activities for the project.“This MOU is an important step toward aligning regional waste management needs with reliable clean energy generation,” said Mark Rutledge, CEO of Mozart Devco. “By working collaboratively with Los Alamos County, we can responsibly plan infrastructure that delivers environmental benefits, long-term system resilience, and value to surrounding communities.”County officials emphasized the MOU’s role in advancing planning while preserving flexibility as project details are refined.“The MOU provides a clear framework for collaboration as the parties work toward a feedstock agreement consistent with County goals and community expectations,” said Anne Laurent, County Manager, Los Alamos County.The proposed facility is part of Mozart Devco’s broader effort to develop waste-to-energy infrastructure in partnership with pueblos, local governments, regional waste authorities, and community stakeholders across the Southwest. Waste-to-energy projects can reduce reliance on landfills, lower methane emissions, support local jobs, and provide reliable, clean power generation from existing waste streams.About Los Alamos CountyLos Alamos County provides municipal services and governance for residents and businesses with a focus on environmental stewardship and long-term community resilience.About Mozart DevcoFounded in 2022, Mozart's core disciplines focus on generating and advancing energy infrastructure projects with partner coordination and regulatory alignment to bring complex clean energy projects from concept through execution.Mozart Business Contacts:Mark Rutledge – Chief Executive Officermrutledge@mozartdevco.comMichael Dwinnell – Chief Development Officermdwinnell@mozartdevco.com

