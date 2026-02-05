Consumer Advocate Steve Rhode Expands Free Debt Tool Suite to Nine Tools on GetOutOfDebt.org

Steve Rhode - Get Out of Debt Guy - GetOutOfDebt.org

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer debt advocate Steve Rhode has expanded the free tool suite on GetOutOfDebt.org to nine calculators and assessment tools, all available at no cost and requiring no email address, account registration, or personal information. The tools are designed to let consumers get facts about their debt situation completely anonymously — without the fear and shame that prevent many people from seeking help. The four newest tools — a Bankruptcy Means Test Calculator , Wage Garnishment Calculator, Statute of Limitations Checker, and Debt Collector Rights Lookup — join five existing tools that have helped consumers make informed debt relief decisions since the site launched its tool initiative.Nine Tools, Zero Cost, No Email RequiredRhode, who has been helping people with debt since 1994, built the tools to counter an industry practice he has observed for decades: most "free" online debt tools are lead generators that collect personal information and sell it to debt relief companies."Every free calculator I have seen online asks for your email, your phone number, or both," said Rhode. "Then your information gets sold to five different companies and you spend the next six months getting calls from salespeople. I wanted to build something that just gives you the answer."Rhode said anonymity was a deliberate design decision, not an afterthought. "Debt carries enormous shame for people. I know because I have been there — I filed bankruptcy in 1990. Most people will not call an attorney or walk into a credit counseling office because they are embarrassed. But they will use a tool on their phone at two in the morning when nobody is watching. These tools let people get the facts privately, on their own terms, so they can make good choices and decisions without fear and shame getting in the way."The complete tool suite is available at GetOutOfDebt.org/free-tools.Four New Tools Address the Most Common Debt QuestionsThe four newest tools were designed around the questions Rhode hears most from consumers facing debt problems.Bankruptcy Means Test Calculator — The means test is the federal eligibility requirement for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which can eliminate most unsecured debt in approximately 90 days. Consumers select their state, household size, income range, and debt range, and the calculator returns a Chapter 7 eligibility assessment, a comparison of Chapter 7 versus Chapter 13, and an overview of their state's asset exemptions. "Most people assume they make too much money for bankruptcy," said Rhode. "The means test often surprises them. This calculator gives them that answer in about 60 seconds instead of spending weeks worrying about it."Wage Garnishment Calculator — When a creditor wins a lawsuit, they can garnish a debtor's wages directly from their paycheck. But the amount varies dramatically by state. Federal law limits consumer debt garnishment to the lesser of 25 percent of disposable earnings or the amount exceeding $217.50 per week, and four states — Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and South Carolina — prohibit consumer debt wage garnishment entirely. The calculator shows consumers exactly how much a creditor could take based on their state, pay frequency, and gross pay. "Getting a garnishment notice is terrifying," said Rhode. "But many people discover their state protects more of their paycheck than they expected."Statute of Limitations Checker — Every state sets a deadline for creditors to file a lawsuit, typically three to ten years after the last payment. Once that deadline passes, the debt becomes "time-barred" and the creditor can no longer sue. The checker tells consumers whether their debt has likely passed the statute of limitations based on their state, debt type, and how long ago they stopped paying. "Debt collectors buy expired debts for pennies on the dollar and then pressure people into making a small payment," said Rhode. "What most people do not know is that even a one dollar payment can restart the statute of limitations clock in many states, giving the collector years of new legal power. This tool helps people understand where they stand before they pick up the phone."Debt Collector Rights Lookup — Federal law prohibits debt collectors from harassing, threatening, or deceiving consumers, but state laws add additional protections that vary widely. The lookup tool provides state-specific information about what collectors can and cannot do, including calling hours, contact restrictions, required disclosures, and licensing requirements. "Most people do not know that collectors have to follow strict rules," said Rhode. "When you know the rules, you are much harder to intimidate."Five Existing Tools Complete the SuiteThe four new calculators join five tools already available on the site:Find Your Path Quiz — A two-minute guided assessment that asks about a consumer's debt level, income, assets, and goals, then recommends specific debt relief options ranked by fit. The quiz covers bankruptcy, debt settlement, credit counseling, debt consolidation, and self-directed repayment, with an explanation of why each option does or does not fit the consumer's situation.Contract Decoder — Consumers considering debt relief programs can upload or paste the text of a contract, and the tool analyzes it for hidden fees, unfavorable terms, cancellation penalties, and language that may not be in the consumer's interest. "Debt settlement contracts are often 15 to 20 pages of legal language designed to protect the company, not the consumer," said Rhode. "This tool reads it for you and flags the parts you need to understand before signing."Scam-O-Meter — Consumers enter the name of a debt relief company and the tool checks it against known warning signs of fraudulent operations, including upfront fee demands, unrealistic promises, lack of proper licensing, and complaint patterns. The tool provides a risk assessment to help consumers decide whether to proceed.Debt Calculator — A straightforward payoff calculator that shows how long it will take to pay off a specific debt amount at a given interest rate, and how different monthly payment amounts change the timeline and total interest paid.Money Personality Quiz — A behavioral assessment that identifies a consumer's spending patterns and financial tendencies. "Most debt advice starts with a budget," said Rhode. "But if you do not understand your own relationship with money, a budget is just a page of lies. This quiz helps people understand their patterns before they try to change them."Anonymous Access by DesignNone of the nine tools ask for a name, email address, phone number, or any identifying information. No accounts are created. No data is stored. Consumers can explore their options — including sensitive topics like bankruptcy eligibility and wage garnishment exposure — without anyone knowing they were looking."Fear and shame are what keep people stuck in bad situations," said Rhode. "Debt collectors and predatory companies count on that fear. They count on people being too embarrassed to look up their rights. When someone can get real answers anonymously, the fear loses its power, and they can start making decisions based on facts instead of panic."Rhode noted that this matters especially for people considering bankruptcy, which he described as the most stigmatized and most misunderstood debt relief option. "People will suffer for years paying off debt at the cost of their retirement, their marriage, and their mental health — because they are too ashamed to even Google the word bankruptcy. A private, anonymous tool removes that barrier. You can find out if you qualify and what it actually means without telling a single person."Built From Experience, Not TheoryRhode filed for personal bankruptcy in 1990 and went on to found Debt Counselors of America, a credit counseling organization that grew to 70 employees with staff psychologists, lawyers, mediators, CPAs, and tax experts. He stepped away from that organization in 2004 and launched GetOutOfDebt.org in 2008 to provide free, unbiased debt information."I have been on both sides of this," said Rhode. "I have been the person drowning in debt, and I have been the person running an organization that helps people with debt and now I help people for free. GetOutOfDebt.org has no affiliate deals and no sales quotas. The tools are free because information should be free."All nine tools use AI to provide personalized assessments based on a consumer's specific state, financial situation, and debt type. Results are delivered immediately on screen with no data collection, no follow-up emails, and no sales pitches.Why Free Tools Matter NowRhode noted that the timing of the tool expansion is relevant given the current state of federal consumer protection. With the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement and complaint processing operations effectively halted, consumers need more, not less, places to turn when facing aggressive debt collection or considering debt relief options."When the federal agency that was protecting consumers goes quiet, people need other ways to get reliable information," said Rhode. "These tools do not replace legal advice, but they give people a starting point so they can make informed decisions instead of panicking into bad ones."About Get Out of Debt GuyGet Out of Debt Guy provides free consumer advocacy and debt education. Founded by Steve Rhode, who filed bankruptcy in 1990 and rebuilt his life, the site helps people make informed decisions about debt relief options including bankruptcy, debt settlement, and credit counseling. Free resources available at GetOutOfDebt.org.

