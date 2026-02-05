Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Muslim Brotherhood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (“CAIR”), and CAIR’s Austin, Houston, and DFW chapters to ban the terrorist organizations from operating in Texas and to stop their violent ideology from spreading across the state.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a radical terrorist organization that exists to usurp governmental power and establish dominion through sharia law. For three decades, it has covertly operated in the United States under the name “CAIR”—the Council on American-Islamic Relations—as its American chapter. The terrorist ties are unquestionable. For example, CAIR-Texas's founding board member was convicted in 2008 of funneling $12.4 million to Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation, and CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in that case. As the lawsuit notes, CAIR is undeniably the American face of an international terrorist organization.

The Muslim Brotherhood and its American chapter, CAIR, are in violation of a number of state laws, including Texas’s ban on any entity engaging in terrorism, Texas’s prohibition of transnational criminal organizations owning property, and public nuisance statutes barring radical groups from engaging in gang activities.

“Sharia law and the jihadists who follow sharia law have no business being in Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am in full support of Governor Abbott’s lawful declaration that CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood are foreign terrorist organizations, and it’s imperative that they are stopped from operating in Texas. Radical Islamic terrorists are antithetical to law and order, endanger the people of Texas, and are an existential threat to our values.”

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to end the operations of the Muslim Brotherhood and its American chapter, CAIR, in Texas, including prohibiting the organizations and their affiliates from owning property in the state or soliciting or recruiting members.

