International Test Pilots School Wins U.S. Air Force Contract for Grumman HU-16C Albatross Flight Test Training Services

LONDON, ON, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, Ontario, Canada: International Test Pilots School (ITPS) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the United States Air Force Test Pilot School (USAF TPS) to provide HU-16C flight test training and support services in support of the USAF Data Driven Test Course at Edwards Air Force Base, California.Under the awarded contract, ITPS will deliver flight instruction, maintenance support, and flight hours using its HU-16C Albatross Amphibious Training and Laboratory Aircraft System (ATLAS). The contract supports USAF TPS academic and flight test objectives by providing a fully instrumented, multi-crew aircraft platform optimized for performance testing, flying qualities evaluation, systems assessment, and data-driven flight test education.The HU-16C Albatross ATLAS is a uniquely capable training aircraft, offering real-time data acquisition, laboratory-style instrumentation, and seating for pilots, flight test engineers, and evaluators. Its multi-crew configuration enables realistic, analytically driven flight test missions aligned with modern test pilot training requirements. ITPS has operated the Albatross safely and reliably since 2017 and brings extensive experience supporting military and government flight test organizations worldwide.“This award underscores the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School’s commitment to rigorous, data-driven flight test education,” said Dave Lohse, CEO of International Test Pilots School.The period of performance for the contract is 12 months from award and includes pilot instruction, aircraft maintenance, ferry support, fuel, and flight hours conducted in accordance with USAF Test Pilot School requirements.This award further strengthens ITPS’s long-standing relationship with international military flight test organizations and underscores its position as a global leader in advanced flight test training.

