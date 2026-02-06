Connective Care Reveals 33,000 Housing Communities Hiding in Plain Sight for Rural Health Transformation

From inspection scores to nearby clinics—property intelligence that drives action. The RHTP Target report within State level analysis surfaces high need / high complexity. Regional Health Indicators, Subsidized housing starts and state level information. See where 550,000 seniors need care most—at a glance.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billions of dollars are being mobilized through state and federal Rural Health Transformation Plans (RHTP), yet many programs still struggle with the same fundamental problem: where, exactly, to deploy.Today, Connective Care announced the launch of its Community Health Intelligence Platform (CHIP)—an AI-fueled intelligence layer designed to close that execution gap by revealing the health and access conditions surrounding more than 33,000 federally subsidized senior housing communities across the United States.These are places where medically vulnerable older adults are already concentrated, reachable, and supported. CHIP shows how existing senior housing can be activated immediately—connecting healthcare, safety, and social support directly to the buildings where rural seniors already live.Why this matters nowRHTP funding is intended to close access gaps for rural and aging populations. In practice, execution is constrained by disconnected datasets, uneven levels of geographic, population-level detail, and fragmented stakeholder information—making it difficult to translate funding into timely deployments.CHIP replaces that abstraction with building-level intelligence:● Which properties house the most at-risk seniors● Who owns and manages them● Where service coordinators and call-for-aid workflows already exist● Which sites can support immediate healthcare and safety deploymentsFor connected health, emergency response, RPM, and care navigation companies, CHIP turns RHTP from a planning exercise into an execution playbook.Built to Leverage What Already ExistsCHIP is not another analytics dashboard. It is a deployment intelligence platform built for organizations seeking to leverage RHTP dollars by anchoring healthcare and safety programs in senior housing that is already funded, regulated, and operating at scale.Rather than requiring new infrastructure or long pilot cycles, CHIP enables faster, lower-friction deployment by activating assets already embedded in rural and underserved communities.Validated in Kansas, Designed for National ScaleCHIP is national in coverage, with initial validation completed in Kansas—a high-rural state with a significant footprint of federally subsidized senior housing.Kansas pilot findings (Connective Care analysis):● 422 target properties totaling 13,941 units● 71% of properties located in rural communities● 145 HUD Section 202 properties and 277 USDA Rural Development properties● 101 rural counties covered● 112 identifiable management companies● Average distance to a hospital: 4.3 miles, with outliers exceeding 30 milesThe same methodology now scales across states as users generate on-demand queries and reports.Built on bipartisan federal housing platforms already funded at scaleLow Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), HUD Section 202 and USDA Rural Housing are long-running federal housing platforms funded through annual appropriations, supporting rural and disadvantaged older adults at scale.● FY2025 enacted (HUD): Section 202 Housing for the Elderly — $931M.● FY2025 enacted (USDA): Section 521 Rental Assistance Program — $1.64B.● The One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) expected to increase volume of affordable housingLeadership With Proven Outcomes, Growth and Exit Validation“At Critical Signal Technologies, we supported more than 100,000 patients through partnerships with 1,500 payer organizations nationwide—and even at that scale, distribution was the hardest problem every day,” said Jeff Prough, Managing Partner at Connective Care and former CEO of CST.“CHIP is the intelligence layer we never had. It turns underserved seniors from an abstract population into a prioritized, deployable set of buildings and operators, with the context required to actually execute.”CST was later acquired by Best Buy, following Best Buy’s $800 million acquisition of GreatCall—transactions that underscored the strategic importance of connected health, emergency response, and aging-in-place infrastructure for older adults.Industry analysts have reinforced that direction. In its recent digital health white paper, Ziegler highlighted connected health and smart aging solutions as increasingly critical to extending access in rural and underserved markets, particularly where workforce shortages and geographic constraints limit traditional care delivery.AvailabilityCHIP is now available via subscription for payers, connected health and safety companies, and public-sector partners seeking to prioritize outreach, partnerships, and deployments in rural and underserved senior housing.Request a FREE Trial at https://community.connective.care From inspection scores to nearby clinics—property intelligence that drives action.

