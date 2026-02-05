NEW RESEARCH Considers Parent Attitudes to Banning Smart Phones for Younger Kids

child on smartphone

New Bryter Study Reveals Parents’ Deep Concerns About Smartphones, But Little Evidence This Will Change What They Buy for Their Children

Seb Martin, Founder & Director of Bryter, said, "smartphone use is a concern for parents, but this research shows that parents will justify the purchase of these devices for their kids” — Sebastian Martin

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new international study from Bryter uncovers a striking contradiction at the heart of modern parenting: while parents widely fear the negative impact of smartphones on their children, these concerns are unlikely to shift real-world purchasing behaviour.

The study surveying 1,823 adults aged 30+ across the UK, Germany, and Italy explores how parents balance the risks and benefits of smartphones as they navigate decisions around device ownership for children.

Parents worry about smartphones but still see them as essential

Despite widespread concern about smartphones’ potential harm, parents also recognise their value in education, communication, and everyday life.

Key findings include:

74% of parents believe people should spend less time on smartphones.

63% think smartphones should be banned for children under 11.

53% agree smartphone use negatively affects sleep.

46% believe smartphones are bad for mental health.

45% worry about their own children having a smartphone.

Yet simultaneously:

78% say smartphones are an essential part of modern life.

67% believe they are essential for managing everyday tasks.

66% say it is important for children to learn to use modern technology.

61% say the benefits of owning a smartphone outweigh the negatives.

Smartphones dominate children’s device ownership, even for children under age 11

The study shows that once a child receives a device, it is overwhelmingly likely to be a smartphone regardless of age. Parents try to manage access to devices by delaying when they give them to children

20% of children aged under 11 have a smartphone vs 9% with a feature phone

83% of of children aged 11-17 own a smartphone vs 7% with a feature phone

By comparison, 97% of adults own a smartphone.



Parents' future buying intentions reveal an “intention–action gap”

Parents say they might choose more basic devices in the future—particularly when they are reminded of smartphone risks—but actual buying behaviour tells a different story.

98% of all adults expect their own next phone to be a smartphone.

For children 11–17, 93% of parents plan to buy a smartphone next.

For children under 11:

65% intend to buy a smartphone,

35% a feature phone.

However, this intention shifts depending on when parents are asked:

When primed with concerns about smartphone risks first, feature‑phone intent rises to 41%.

When asked without priming, intent falls to 29%, aligning closely with today’s market reality (30%).

Bryter concludes that this priming effect is unlikely to translate into real change in the market.



Reasons parents choose feature phones vs smartphones

Parents who prefer feature phones cite risk‑related motivations:

54% say their child is too young for a smartphone.

36% believe children only need basic functionality.

36% worry about smartphone addiction.

35% want to limit screen time.

34% want to restrict online access.

In contrast, parents who choose smartphones cite practical, rational benefits:

45% want their child to have internet access.

38% value location‑tracking for safety.

35% say smartphones are needed for school systems, apps, and assignments.

35% say children need access to modern communication channels beyond calls and texts.

Less influential were reasons based on the child’s own preferences, such as entertainment, social apps, or wanting the same device as peers (all between 23–32%).



Implications for the industry

Bryter identifies several key implications:

Parents remain conflicted but most believe the benefits of smartphones outweigh the risks.

Even though two thirds want a ban for under‑11s, this does not translate into buying behaviour.

Secondary school transition (11+) is the definitive tipping point when most children receive a smartphone.

The intention–action gap means real market shifts are unlikely without targeted messaging at the moment of purchase.

For brands:

Feature phone manufacturers should communicate the risks of early smartphone use at purchase moments.

Smartphone brands should emphasise safety, education, and technological preparedness; key reasons parents justify purchases.

