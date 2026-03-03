American IRA Hosts Nathan J. Larsen for a Webinar on Generating Stable Income Through Private Real Estate Debt

Learn how private real estate debt can provide stable, inflation-resistant income through disciplined, asset-backed lending.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Nathan J. Larsen, Chief Investment Officer of Mid Atlantic Secured Income Fund and founder of Credo Capital Management. The session will focus on how investors can generate stable income through private real estate debt outside of traditional markets.Drawing on more than 20 years of experience managing debt portfolios and over $500 million in assets under management, Nathan Larsen will outline how short-term, first-position, real estate–secured lending is designed to produce consistent, inflation-resistant income. He will explain how this approach differs from equity investing and why many investors turn to private debt for stability and predictability.The discussion will cover the fundamentals of note lending and Mid Atlantic’s conservative risk-management framework, including disciplined underwriting, low loan-to-value ratios, and the 4 C’s of lending: Credit, Collateral, Character, and Capacity. Attendees will also learn how professionally managed loan pools are structured to reduce single-asset risk while offering passive, IRA-friendly income with predictable distributions and thoughtful liquidity.Whether participants are seeking alternatives to market volatility or exploring income-focused strategies within a Self-Directed IRA, this conversation is designed to provide clarity and confidence around private real estate debt investing.What You’ll Learn:1. Turn Idle Savings into Secured IncomeLearn how asset-backed lending can convert dormant capital into steady cash flow without daily market volatility.2. Protect Returns with Disciplined Risk ManagementUnderstand how conservative underwriting, low loan-to-value ratios, and relationship-driven lending help safeguard principal across market cycles.3. Earn Passively through Loan PoolsDiscover how professionally managed loan pools simplify investing and deliver predictable, hands-off income.Event: March 4th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/34-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

