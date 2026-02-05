ECER Inc – Forest Hills Launches Dedicated Electronics Recycling Pickup Service for Long Island Businesses

Electronics Recycling Long Island

FOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECER Inc – Forest Hills today announced the launch of a new dedicated pickup service for electronics recycling designed specifically for businesses throughout Long Island, New York. The new program provides commercial customers with a streamlined, dependable way to schedule e-waste pickups, remove retired equipment, and support responsible recycling practices—without interrupting daily operations.As Long Island businesses continue to upgrade workplace technology, many organizations are left managing surplus computers, servers, monitors, and network hardware that cannot be disposed of through regular trash services. ECER Inc – Forest Hills’ new dedicated pickup service is built to simplify technology refresh cycles and help businesses reduce storage burdens while supporting compliance expectations and sustainability initiatives.“Long Island businesses need a reliable electronics recycling pickup partner who understands commercial schedules and operational realities,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc – Forest Hills. “This dedicated service makes it easier for organizations across Nassau and Suffolk County to recycle electronics responsibly and keep facilities clear of end-of-life equipment.”Dedicated Long Island Electronics Recycling Pickup for Commercial AccountsECER Inc – Forest Hills supports a wide range of electronics recycling needs for Long Island businesses, including:Desktop computers, laptops, and workstationsServers, storage equipment, and rack hardwareNetwork equipment (switches, routers, firewalls, access points)Monitors, printers, and office peripheralsTelecom equipment, cables, and miscellaneous e-wasteThe service is ideal for offices, healthcare facilities, schools and universities, manufacturers, warehouses, property managers, and multi-site organizations seeking consistent electronics recycling pickup across Long Island.Built for Nassau & Suffolk: Convenience, Compliance, and Operational ReliabilityECER Inc – Forest Hills’ new dedicated pickup program is structured to help Long Island organizations:Simplify e-waste removal with dependable scheduling and coordinated logisticsSupport compliance expectations through responsible handling and recycling pathwaysReduce storage and safety risks tied to stockpiling end-of-life electronicsAdvance sustainability initiatives by diverting electronics from improper disposalWhether managing a routine technology refresh or a larger office cleanout, Long Island businesses can rely on ECER Inc – Forest Hills for a professional, commercial-first pickup experience.Service AvailabilityElectronics recycling pickup is now available throughout Long Island, NY, with scheduling based on volume, site access, and service requirements. Businesses interested in electronics recycling pickup in Nassau County or Suffolk County can contact ECER Inc – Forest Hills to confirm accepted materials and arrange service.About ECER IncECER Inc - Forest Hills118-21 Queens Blvd ste 505, Forest Hills, NY 11375(718) 540-5583ECER Inc – Forest Hills provides commercial electronics recycling solutions for businesses across the New York region, including Long Island. With a focus on reliable pickup logistics and responsible recycling pathways, ECER Inc helps organizations manage end-of-life electronics efficiently while supporting operational, compliance, and sustainability goals.

